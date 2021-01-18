Lauren Goodger Pregnant: TOWIE Star Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Charles Drury

Lauren Goodger is pregnant! Picture: Lauren Goodger/Instagram

By Capital FM

Lauren Googer is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Charles Drury!

Lauren Goodger is pregnant! The TOWIE star confirmed her baby news in an Instagram post and unveiled her huge bump which has been photographed for the cover of New magazine.

In the caption, she said she is ‘so happy’ her ‘secret news’ is out.

Lauren Goodger is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Lauren Goodger/Instagram

It read: “So my secret news is out I’m pregnant!... We are having a baby and we are both so happy read my full exclusive interview in @new_magazine out tomorrow!!!”

Celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the reality star in the comments, with Bobby Norris writing: “Congrats hun!!”

Gemma Collins wrote: “Congratulations LG. So happy for you.”

And Love Islander Chloe Crowhurst added: “Omg!!! Congratulations gorgeous, what lovely news.”

Lauren’s boyfriend, who she began dating three months ago, also commented on the post, writing: “Finally we don’t have to keep it quiet anymore, I’m at work buzzing today. Love you both.”

Although they’ve not shared any details about the baby’s sex, Lauren said in her magazine interview that she has a ‘strong feeling I’m expecting a girl!’

She also revealed she plans to marry her boyfriend ‘after lockdown’ and that she wants to ‘have a big wedding’.

