Lauren Goodger Pregnant: TOWIE Star Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Charles Drury

18 January 2021, 12:02 | Updated: 18 January 2021, 12:42

Lauren Goodger is pregnant!
Lauren Goodger is pregnant! Picture: Lauren Goodger/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lauren Googer is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Charles Drury!

Lauren Goodger is pregnant! The TOWIE star confirmed her baby news in an Instagram post and unveiled her huge bump which has been photographed for the cover of New magazine.

In the caption, she said she is ‘so happy’ her ‘secret news’ is out.

Jacqueline Jossa Hints She’s Joining TOWIE With Husband Dan Osborne Five Years After He Left The ITVBe Show

Lauren Goodger is pregnant with her first baby.
Lauren Goodger is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Lauren Goodger/Instagram

It read: “So my secret news is out I’m pregnant!... We are having a baby and we are both so happy read my full exclusive interview in @new_magazine out tomorrow!!!”

Celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the reality star in the comments, with Bobby Norris writing: “Congrats hun!!”

Gemma Collins wrote: “Congratulations LG. So happy for you.”

And Love Islander Chloe Crowhurst added: “Omg!!! Congratulations gorgeous, what lovely news.”

Lauren’s boyfriend, who she began dating three months ago, also commented on the post, writing: “Finally we don’t have to keep it quiet anymore, I’m at work buzzing today. Love you both.”

Although they’ve not shared any details about the baby’s sex, Lauren said in her magazine interview that she has a ‘strong feeling I’m expecting a girl!’

She also revealed she plans to marry her boyfriend ‘after lockdown’ and that she wants to ‘have a big wedding’.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo is the ultimate Taylor Swift fan

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Proves She’s The Ultimate Taylor Swift Fan

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo is trying to guess what Halsey sent her

Olivia Rodrigo Is Trying To Work Out What Gift Halsey Has Sent Her

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Friendship Timeline: From Spider-Man Co-stars To Dating Rumours
Lauren Goodger's net worth revealed.

Lauren Goodger Net Worth: TOWIE Star’s Fortune Revealed

Lauren Goodger has announced she's pregnant. But who is her boyfriend?

Who Is Lauren Goodger’s Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Charles Drury

Joshua Bassett released 'Lie Lie Lie' after Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'

Is Joshua Bassett’s New Song A Reply To Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death