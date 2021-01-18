Who Is Lauren Goodger’s Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Charles Drury

18 January 2021, 13:22 | Updated: 18 January 2021, 13:43

Lauren Goodger has announced she's pregnant. But who is her boyfriend?
Lauren Goodger has announced she's pregnant. But who is her boyfriend? Picture: Lauren Goodger/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lauren Goodger has announced she is pregnant with her first baby. But who is her boyfriend? Here’s everything you need to know about Charles Drury…

Lauren Goodger is pregnant! The TOWIE star announced her baby news in a magazine interview and said she was ‘so happy’ that her ‘secret is out’.

But who is her boyfriend? Let’s take a look…

Jacqueline Jossa Hints She’s Joining TOWIE With Husband Dan Osborne Five Years After He Left The ITVBe Show

Lauren Goodger is pregnant with her first baby with Charles Drury. But who is he?
Lauren Goodger is pregnant with her first baby with Charles Drury. But who is he? Picture: Lauren Goodger/Instagram

Who is Lauren Goodger’s boyfriend?

Lauren Goodger’s boyfriend is Charles Drury.

What age is Charles Drury? How old is he?

Charles is 23 years old, making him 11 years younger than Lauren.

What is Charles Drury’s job? What does he do for a living?

Charles is a builder, however, he’s also signed to a modelling agency and has his own OnlyFans account.

Who has Charles Drury dated? Who is his ex-girlfriend?

Charles was linked to Katie Price in 2019.

What has Charles Drury said about Lauren Goodger’s pregnancy?

Announcing the news on Instagram, he wrote: “SECRETS OUT! Me & my beautiful lady are having a baby, that was the hardest secret to keep as anyone that knows me will know how much this means to me & I couldn’t have been blessed with anyone better to be the mother of our baby than you.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo is the ultimate Taylor Swift fan

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Proves She’s The Ultimate Taylor Swift Fan

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo is trying to guess what Halsey sent her

Olivia Rodrigo Is Trying To Work Out What Gift Halsey Has Sent Her

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Friendship Timeline: From Spider-Man Co-stars To Dating Rumours
Lauren Goodger's net worth revealed.

Lauren Goodger Net Worth: TOWIE Star’s Fortune Revealed

Joshua Bassett released 'Lie Lie Lie' after Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'

Is Joshua Bassett’s New Song A Reply To Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’?

Lauren Goodger is pregnant!

Lauren Goodger Pregnant: TOWIE Star Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Charles Drury

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death