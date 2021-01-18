Who Is Lauren Goodger’s Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Charles Drury

Lauren Goodger has announced she's pregnant. But who is her boyfriend? Picture: Lauren Goodger/Instagram

By Capital FM

Lauren Goodger has announced she is pregnant with her first baby. But who is her boyfriend? Here’s everything you need to know about Charles Drury…

Lauren Goodger is pregnant! The TOWIE star announced her baby news in a magazine interview and said she was ‘so happy’ that her ‘secret is out’.

But who is her boyfriend? Let’s take a look…

Lauren Goodger is pregnant with her first baby with Charles Drury. But who is he? Picture: Lauren Goodger/Instagram

Who is Lauren Goodger’s boyfriend?

Lauren Goodger’s boyfriend is Charles Drury.

What age is Charles Drury? How old is he?

Charles is 23 years old, making him 11 years younger than Lauren.

What is Charles Drury’s job? What does he do for a living?

Charles is a builder, however, he’s also signed to a modelling agency and has his own OnlyFans account.

Who has Charles Drury dated? Who is his ex-girlfriend?

Charles was linked to Katie Price in 2019.

What has Charles Drury said about Lauren Goodger’s pregnancy?

Announcing the news on Instagram, he wrote: “SECRETS OUT! Me & my beautiful lady are having a baby, that was the hardest secret to keep as anyone that knows me will know how much this means to me & I couldn’t have been blessed with anyone better to be the mother of our baby than you.”

