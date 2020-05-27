What Is Chromatica TV? Lady Gaga Launches Surprise New Website

Lady Gaga has announced Chromatica TV as part of the promotion of her new album.

Lady Gaga’s new album ‘Chromatica’ drops on 29 May and in the run up to its release the global pop sensation has launched Chromatica TV, which at the moment has restricted access for those with a login only.

Fans first noticed the ‘CTV’ logo at the end of Gaga’s spoof weather report video with Ariana Grande, where it quickly flashed up at the end.

And if you search ‘chromaticatv.com’ it remains mysterious in true Gaga style, taking fans to a blank page with an email and password needed to sign in.

What is Chromatica TV?

Chromatica TV has restricted access. Picture: Chromatica TV

Lady Gaga has a whole website planned for her Little Monsters. Picture: PA

After Little Monsters noticed the website had launched, they rushed to find out more about the secret platform and fans reckon it’ll hold a lot of new behind-the-scenes album content to coincide with the launch of ‘Chromatica’.

One fan predicted: “Chromatica TV gonna have some form of visuals for every track on #Chromatica bookmark me.”

Most Little Monsters are just loving the fact Gaga’s new era has so much to it, with another tweeting: “What’s undeniable is that this era has been planned thoroughly and it’s giving us so much. It’s proving more unexpected than ever and I’m loving every bit of it.”

There could also be a chat room for fans, interactive features, and possibly even games!

The Chromatica TV logo showed up at the end of Gaga's weather vide with Ariana. Picture: Lady Gaga/YouTube

One fan also reckons Little Monsters will be able to create their own avatars, called a ‘Chromatican’.

Although fans are excited for Chromatica TV, a number can’t help but reminisce when Gaga tried to launch her Artpop app to coincide with her album of the same name in 2013.

The description for Artpop was: “Lady Gaga brings you a musical and visual engineering system that combines music, art, fashion, and technology with a new interactive worldwide community - 'the auras'. Altering the human experience, we bring ARTculture into POP in a reverse Warholian expedition.”

Fans are now expecting Chromatica TV will be of a similar concept!

