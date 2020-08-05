Kylie Jenner Now Has Pink UNO Cards Under Her Own Name To Mark 23rd Birthday

5 August 2020, 10:28

Kylie Jenner showed off her own personalised deck of UNO cards
Kylie Jenner showed off her own personalised deck of UNO cards. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off a personalised deck of UNO cards created as part of her 23rd birthday celebrations.

Kylie Jenner was given customised pink UNO cards to mark her 23rd birthday, and fans want to know if they can get their hands on the special edition deck themselves.

Sharing a photo of the deck, Kylie – who turns 23 on 10 August – showed off the huge box of individual card sets.

Kylie Jenner's Latest Photoshop Fail Whilst On Luxury Holiday In Utah

Each pack of UNO cards is pink, with the beauty entrepreneur’s name emblazoned in big white letters on the front.

Kylie Jenner's UNO cards are pastel coloured
Kylie Jenner's UNO cards are pastel coloured. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner's UNO cards are pink with her own name on
Kylie Jenner's UNO cards are pink with her own name on. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Inside, each of the typically bold-coloured cards are in pastel shades for the special edition pack instead of the usual red, blue, green and yellow.

“There’s levels to this UNO s***t,” she wrote to her 188 million followers.

While some fans criticised the lip kit queen for ‘acting like there’s nothing going on in the world’ with her post about the game, some asked if they could get their hands on the customised Kylie pack.

“Didn’t realise I needed a Kylie Jenner UNO game until I realised I’m turning 21 this month and I need a Kylie Jenner UNO game,” one fan tweeted.

Kylie Jenner will turn 23 on 10 August
Kylie Jenner will turn 23 on 10 August. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Where can I buy the UNO cards!” Another demanded.

“What is the point of these? Just pastel colours?” One person wrote.

However, some aren't so happy with the one-off creation.

“If I walk into a Walmart and see a Kylie Jenner UNO deck that will be the day I lose all hope,” added a second.

It’s thought the personalised game is a one-off customisation for Kylie’s birthday.

Given the extravagant parties the Kardashian/Jenners have for their birthdays, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was a part of a party favour for her guests, along with a designer bag, a box of champagne, or something similar.

