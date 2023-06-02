Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Photographed Together For The First Time Amid Dating Rumours

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been pictured together. Picture: Getty

The Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet romance rumours heat up after photos of them together emerge.

Rumours that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were dating had been swirling for months before the first photograph of the pair surfaced, seemingly confirming the claims.

A series of images obtained by Page Six show Kylie, 25, and Timothée, 27, spending time with one another as well as with their famous sisters.

It’s reported that the celebrity ‘couple’ (which nobody saw coming) was spending time with friends and family at a barbecue, both Kendall Jenner and Pauline Chalamet (of Sex Lives of College Girls fame) were pictured with them.

Kylie Jenner was photographed with Timothée. Picture: Getty

The pair were shown from a distance walking side-by-side but have not been seen sharing any signs of PDA, Kylie was wearing an all-black fit whilst Timothée wore a purple tee and shorts.

The photos come after reports that the make-up mogul and Dune actor had been seeing each other since early April but it was "not serious".

An insider told PEOPLE: "Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom."

Timothée Chalamet has been linked to Kylie since April. Picture: Getty

The publication also revealed that despite not putting a label on it, they two are "hanging out and getting to know each other".

Not long after speculation first arose, TMZ revealed that Kylie's Range Rover had been seen parked at Timothée's house.

The sighting added further weight to the rumours that the celebrity pair had been inseparable, with a source telling Page Six that they were spending “every day together”.

