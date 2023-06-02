Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Photographed Together For The First Time Amid Dating Rumours

2 June 2023, 10:45

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been pictured together
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been pictured together. Picture: Getty

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet romance rumours heat up after photos of them together emerge.

Rumours that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were dating had been swirling for months before the first photograph of the pair surfaced, seemingly confirming the claims.

A series of images obtained by Page Six show Kylie, 25, and Timothée, 27, spending time with one another as well as with their famous sisters.

Kylie Jenner Clears Up ‘Misconception’ About Facial Surgery Rumours

It’s reported that the celebrity ‘couple’ (which nobody saw coming) was spending time with friends and family at a barbecue, both Kendall Jenner and Pauline Chalamet (of Sex Lives of College Girls fame) were pictured with them.

Kylie Jenner shows off her favourite mascara

Kylie Jenner was photographed with Timothée
Kylie Jenner was photographed with Timothée. Picture: Getty

The pair were shown from a distance walking side-by-side but have not been seen sharing any signs of PDA, Kylie was wearing an all-black fit whilst Timothée wore a purple tee and shorts.

The photos come after reports that the make-up mogul and Dune actor had been seeing each other since early April but it was "not serious".

An insider told PEOPLE: "Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom."

Timothée Chalamet has been linked to Kylie since April
Timothée Chalamet has been linked to Kylie since April. Picture: Getty

The publication also revealed that despite not putting a label on it, they two are "hanging out and getting to know each other".

Not long after speculation first arose, TMZ revealed that Kylie's Range Rover had been seen parked at Timothée's house.

The sighting added further weight to the rumours that the celebrity pair had been inseparable, with a source telling Page Six that they were spending “every day together”.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of the celebs attending Taylor Swift's tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is A Celebrity Hot-Spot: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?

Are Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Dating?

Zendaya shared an adorable birthday tribute to boyfriend Tom Holland

Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland In Sweet Birthday Tribute

Exclusive
Tasha Ghouri gave us the lowdown on Barbie

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri Talks ‘Barbie’s Inclusionary Audition Process

It's A Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard Winning Weekend

Capital's Summertime Ball Winning Weekend

Radio

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Confirmed Contestants

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star