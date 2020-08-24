Kylie Jenner Deletes Edited Instagram Snap With 'Impossibly' Smooth Skin

24 August 2020, 10:59

Kylie Jenner deletes Instagram snap after posting smoothed skin
Kylie Jenner deletes Instagram snap after posting smoothed skin. Picture: Instagram @KylieJenner

Kylie Jenner appears to have suffered another Photoshop malfunction deleting a sultry snap with 'impossibly' smoothed skin.

Kylie Jenner's deleted her latest glam snap on Instagram after people noticed a smoothened background and some even smoother looking skin, leading to claims she's been airbrushing her photos again.

Kylie Jenner Exposes 'Fake' Instagram Post After She's Forced To Deny ‘Disrespectful’ Caption

The billionaire make-up mogul deleted the snap, which isn't entirely surprising as the avid social media posts multiple times a day and often tweaks content that followers point out looks faked.

Kylie Jenner deletes snap after claims she'd airbrushed it
Kylie Jenner deletes snap after claims she'd airbrushed it. Picture: Instagram @KylieJenner

This is by no means the first time the 23-year-old has been called out for editing her snaps, with Ky deleting and re-uploading a snap of her sitting poolside after the floor was shown to be bending and leading fans to laugh at her 'terrible' editing skills.

Kylie Jenner called out for being the 'worst' at Photoshop
Kylie Jenner called out for being the 'worst' at Photoshop. Picture: Instagram @KylieJenner

As one of the most followed people in the whole world with 191 million Instagram followers, it appears Kylie is unbothered by her editing and tweaking ways, often just deleting anything that gets called out, and we're kind of into this unbothered behaviour!

The youngest Kar-Jenner, however, will stick up for herself if rumours of her editing is untrue- as happened last week, when a rumour started online she'd inappropriately captioned a snap 'brown skinned girl', changing it to 'brown eyed girl'.

She stepped into the comment section to make sure everyone knows she never wrote this, the original caption was simply a white heart emoji.

Kylie wrote: "This is photoshopped. Never said this. Have a good day."

