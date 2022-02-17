Kylie Jenner Splashes A Fortune On Clothes For Baby Wolf

Kylie has spared no expense for Wolf. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner has reportedly been spending a 'fortune' on designer clothes for her second child with Travis Scott, baby boy Wolf.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, Wolf Webster, on February 2 – sending the internet into a frenzy when the news was revealed.

Money is reportedly no object as the makeup mogul splashes out on a massive designer wardrobe for her new bundle of joy.

The news comes as no surprise to fans as Kylies firstborn, Stormi Webster, has donned the best threads since she was a young tot herself.

Stormi is known to sport looks from luxurious designers such as Gucci and Hermes, and Wolf will be no different.

Kylie Jenner has been splashing the cash on Wolf. Picture: Alamy

According to Closer Magazine, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has hired a personal stylist for the newborn – a role that banks an estimated $100,000 annually.

An insider told the magazine: “Kylie wants her baby to be the most stylish baby in Hollywood and she knows that means having a team to curate his wardrobe.”

The publication was given an insight into the lavish purchases the mum-of-two had been making in preparation for her new arrival.

They said: "His closet is already filled with the most luxurious clothes money can buy, including £400 Fendi rompers, £250 Stella McCartney tracksuits, a £900 Moncler babygrow and Burberry shirts."

Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby boy on February 2. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner now has a family of four. Picture: Getty

Wolf is following in his big sister's footsteps as he apparently already has a Gucci leather jacket.

Stormi is often dressed in outfits that match the 24-year-old star, maybe family ensembles could be on the cards?

The talented family are always dressed to the nines, the source revealed that the new dad-of-two is also invested in his kids style.

"Travis is also very into style and fashion so it's hugely important for him and Kylie that their mini-mes look the part , no matter the cost," the insider revealed.

