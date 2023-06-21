Kourtney Kardashian Fans Have Already Predicted Her Baby Name And It Makes So Much Sense

21 June 2023, 16:58

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her and Travis Barker's first baby together
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her and Travis Barker's first baby together. Picture: Getty/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she’s pregnant this past weekend and fans are already making guesses about her baby name.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married last year and have been open about their desire to have a baby of their own since the start of their relationship.

The couple even documented their experience with IVF on The Kardashians, and months later they finally fell pregnant with Kourtney announcing the news at Travis’ band’s concert in LA.

The reality star held up a sign that read: “Travis I’m pregnant,” replicating a moment from the band’s ‘All The Small Things’ music video in 1999.

When Did Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Break Up?

After the viral moment, fans are making guesses about what the couple might name their baby and ‘Minnie’ and ‘Mickey’ are frequent occurrences, given that her husband told her she looks like the Disney character.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first baby
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first baby. Picture: Getty
Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker told her she looks like Minnie Mouse
Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker told her she looks like Minnie Mouse. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Minnie/Mickey. Mark my words,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Since he said the cute admission, Kourtney made her Instagram profile photo one of the character, wore white mouse ears on her hen do and have taken multiple trips to Disney Land where she of course wears the iconic accessory.

The couple are huge fans of dressing up and over the years have dressed as Alabama and Clarence from True Romance, Edward and Kim from Edward Scissorhands and supermodel Pamela Anderson and her rocker ex Tommy Lee.

“It’ll be named after a movie character probably,” one person commented.

Fans are also predicting Italian-inspired names given the fact the couple tied the knot in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney’s baby is due at the end of this year, with many people guessing December is her due date.

Their baby will be the couple’s seventh child; Kourtney is already a mum to three while Travis is a dad to two and has a very close relationship with his stepdaughter of his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler’s daughter from her first marriage, Ariana De La Hoya.

