Kim Kardashian 'Unfollowed' Miley Cyrus After Flirty TV Appearance With Pete Davidson

Kim K unfollowed Miley Cyrus on the 'gram. Picture: Getty/Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram and fans think they know why...

Kim Kardashian has seemingly unfollowed Miley Cyrus after she shared another electric television appearance with the reality star’s rumoured boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

A fan account reported on December 10 that Kim had started following Miley Instagram after the ‘Midnight Sky’ songstress had filmed an episode of The Tonight Show with the SNL actor.

Miley and Pete joined forces once again as they co-hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve, an NBC special that rang in 2022.

Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus co-hosted a New Year's Eve special. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian unfollowed Miley Cyrus after her budding friendship with Davidson. Picture: Alamy

The show was a hit, with many commenting on the celebrity duo's chemistry and on-stage banter, not long after the airing it was discovered that the SKIMS founder was no longer following the pop star.

Once fans caught wind of the unfollowing, rumours soon encircled the trio – with some assuming there may be some bad blood between Cyrus and Kardashian.

The ex-Disney star, 29, has recently embarked on a budding friendship with Pete, 28, since they appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in December.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson have made multiple TV appearances together recently. Picture: Getty

Online sleuths realised Kim no longer followed Miley. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Miley delivered some subtle shade on the show with a hilarious performance of 'It Should Have Been Me' – alluding to the actor's romance with the famous Kardashian.

