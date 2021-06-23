Kim Kardashian Is Rumoured To Document Divorce To Kanye On New Reality Show

Kim Kardashian has reportedly begun filming for a new reality show that chronicles Kanye divorce. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's two billion dollar divorce is rumoured to be documented in a new television series for the reality star...

In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage – it is reported that the final nine months of their partnership was filmed and could be documented as part of a new show for the family.

The famous family have signed a lucrative deal with Hulu as Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to a close and a new reality show is set to reach our screens in late 2021.

Kim Kardashian Admits Marriage Regret Revealing She Was Almost A ‘Runaway Bride’

The final episode followed the dissolution of Kimye's marriage, but it's rumoured that their story will continue on another series...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West called it quits after seven years of marriage. Picture: Getty

Kim and Kanye's divorce is said to be valued at 2.1 billion dollars, with the Skims founder hiring infamous celeb lawyer Laura Wasser to manage the mammoth task of separating their assets.

It's rumoured that the 'Gold Digger' rapper is "very unlikely" to be featured in any upcoming television appearances with the family, therefore fans are expecting to only see Kim's journey as the pair separate.

It's been reported that the new show will follow several members of the Kardashian clan but a highlight will be chronicling the KKW Beauty owner's new single life.

Fans are still awaiting more details on what to expect from the new partnership that is reportedly valued at 100 million dollars.

Whilst Kanye will be absent, Kim's four children that she shares with the musician will likely appear in the new venture – North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, 21 months.

However, in the media storm that followed the announcement of the iconic couple's split, the 30-year-old star has been concerned about the privacy of her kids...

This new era for the Kardashian's might be a more censored look into their life than what we are used to...

Kanye and Kim Kardashian still co-parent their four children. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

According to Forbes, the pair will divide their assets based on the terms of their prenups – Kanye is said to be worth approximately 1.3 billion dollars and Kim 900 million dollars.

Both parties have a slew of projects, businesses and clothing lines among other enterprises to their names.

We wonder how much of an insight the 30-year-old's new television venture will give us into her marital woes...

