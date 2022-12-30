Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Has A Dress Code For Her Employees

30 December 2022, 10:26

Kim Kardashian revealed her staff wear colour-coordinated uniforms
Kim Kardashian revealed her staff wear colour-coordinated uniforms. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian has revealed why her employees wear colour-coordinated uniforms.

Kim Kardashian has a keen eye for fashion and carefully selected a minimalistic approach when it came to designing her house, so it’s no surprise she does the same when it comes to her employees' uniforms.

The SKIMS owner revealed that her employees actually have a colour-coordinated dress code that matches the theme of minimalism.

Speaking on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, the 42-year-old reality star was asked if having a colour-coordinated dress code for her staff was intentional.

Kim replied: “Absolutely. I have uniforms,” before clarifying, "It's not like, 'Hey, this is your uniform. It's just colour palettes."

Kim Kardashian is known for her minimalistic style
Kim Kardashian is known for her minimalistic style. Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian said minimalism was all about peaceful environments
Kim Kardashian said minimalism was all about peaceful environments. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The mum-of-four then explained it was all in the handbook she gives to her employees.

"Greys, heather grey, black, navy, white, cream, khaki,” Kim said of the colour palette her employees wear, “I mean, we can stick with all neutrals, and like, not a lot of colour blocking."

Kim then shared the reason behind this was all down to having a peaceful space at home.

Kim Kardashian's home follows her neutral palette
Kim Kardashian's home follows her neutral palette. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian opts for neutral minimalism in her home
Kim Kardashian opts for neutral minimalism in her home. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

She explained: “When I wake in and I see just a calm, peaceful workspace, living space - my house is so zen. So, I asked how everyone felt about it, and everyone actually said, 'That would make our life so easy.'

“And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like let's do this.”

This isn’t the first time Kim has opened up about her love of minimalist designs as she previously told Architectural Digest: “I've let my kids decorate their own rooms - they can go wild with whatever colours they want - but in the main part of the house, I really like the calmness minimalism brings."

