Kim Kardashian References Lousy Year On Instagram Amid Divorce From Kanye West

2 March 2021, 12:16

Kim Kardashian hints at bad year on Instagram
Kim Kardashian hints at bad year on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian continues to hint at her split and heartbreak on Instagram posting a meme of herself amid her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is hinting at heartbreak following her split and divorce from Kanye West while posting a meme about a lousy 2020 onto her Instagram story.

The star's divorce came to light in February 2020 and although she is yet to directly address it- her indirect posts have said a million words.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Divorce Papers Reveal Real Reason Behind Split

Kim, 40, re-posted a meme made up of snaps of herself crying, eye rolling and baring her teeth along with text that reads:

"The definitive four moods of the last year".

Kim Kardashian posts meme hinting at a lousy 2020
Kim Kardashian posts meme hinting at a lousy 2020. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

Obviously the world has been in a pandemic 2020 will go down in history as a bad one- but we all know it was also the year that put the final nail in the coffin of KimYe's strained marriage.

From him publicly bashing her and her family on Twitter to permanently moving to his ranch in Wyoming, while Kim remained living in their $60 million LA home with their four children.

This is also not the first indirect reference to the break-up of her marriage, posting a story of her driving to Olivia Rodrigo's heartbreak hit 'Driver's Licence' with some love heart and knife emojis.

For those who know the star, this pretty out of character post for the usual sass queen is making it pretty clear she is going through it with the split, and after almost seven years of marriage, we aren't surprised!

Fans felt pretty heartbroken for her seeing the Instagram story, wishing her well on Twitter.

Hope Keeks is able to heal and our hearts are with her!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Anna Todd gave a first-look at songs potentially featured in 'After We Fell'.

After We Fell Soundtrack: Anna Todd Shares Glimpse Of Songs Featured In Upcoming Film

Britney Spears has two sons with ex Kevin Federline

How Old Are Britney Spears’ Sons And Where Are They Now?

Rumours have been flying about that Paul Mescal could join the My Policeman cast.

Paul Mescal Rumoured To Join Harry Styles And Emma Corrin In My Policeman Cast

Little Mix are on the verge of 'a new dawn'

Little Mix Discuss ‘New Dawn’ Of The Band And ‘Doing Their Own Thing’

Halsey calls out questions about her pregnancy

Halsey Calls Out People Asking If Her Pregnancy Was Planned

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character