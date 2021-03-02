Kim Kardashian References Lousy Year On Instagram Amid Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian hints at bad year on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian continues to hint at her split and heartbreak on Instagram posting a meme of herself amid her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is hinting at heartbreak following her split and divorce from Kanye West while posting a meme about a lousy 2020 onto her Instagram story.

The star's divorce came to light in February 2020 and although she is yet to directly address it- her indirect posts have said a million words.

Kim, 40, re-posted a meme made up of snaps of herself crying, eye rolling and baring her teeth along with text that reads:

"The definitive four moods of the last year".

Kim Kardashian posts meme hinting at a lousy 2020. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

Obviously the world has been in a pandemic 2020 will go down in history as a bad one- but we all know it was also the year that put the final nail in the coffin of KimYe's strained marriage.

From him publicly bashing her and her family on Twitter to permanently moving to his ranch in Wyoming, while Kim remained living in their $60 million LA home with their four children.

This is also not the first indirect reference to the break-up of her marriage, posting a story of her driving to Olivia Rodrigo's heartbreak hit 'Driver's Licence' with some love heart and knife emojis.

Kim has arrived at the “Drivers License” portion of her d*vorce journey, to which I say, welcome! pic.twitter.com/11ED9W5mBN — Alyssa Vingan (@alyssavingan) February 22, 2021

For those who know the star, this pretty out of character post for the usual sass queen is making it pretty clear she is going through it with the split, and after almost seven years of marriage, we aren't surprised!

Fans felt pretty heartbroken for her seeing the Instagram story, wishing her well on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian posting Drivers License on her story while her and Kayne are going through a divorce really made me cry, like she going THROUGH it 😭 — karen 🍒 (@thescript_karen) February 23, 2021

Kim Kardashian’s story of drivers license has broken my heart 💔 — clurr (@cheeriodust) February 22, 2021

Hope Keeks is able to heal and our hearts are with her!

