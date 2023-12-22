Kim Kardashian Angers Fans After Filling Her Bathtub With Hot Chocolate

22 December 2023, 13:14

Kim Kardashian's 'Elf on the Shelf' caused chaos in her bathroom
Kim Kardashian's 'Elf on the Shelf' caused chaos in her bathroom. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Elf on the Shelf’ tricks just reached a new extreme.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian’s kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm are no doubt getting into the Christmas spirit, especially after their mum organised for them to be woken up every day by a professional pianist, but the festive excitement in the Kardashian household went to new lengths this week.

On Thursday Kim shared a video to Instagram Stories of her bathtub filled with hot chocolate due to the mischievous ‘Elf on the Shelf’ game.

The Elf on the Shelf is centred around toy elves who “fly to the North Pole each night” giving Santa an update on the children in each household, playing pranks in each home everyday.

Kim Kardashian’s elf on the shelf fills her bathtub with hot chocolate

Kim showed her followers how the “elves” had filled her bathtub with hot chocolate and even chucked in sweets and marshmallows. Hours later, Kim showed the elves in the drink too, giving a subtle nod to sister Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet as she referenced Willy Wonka.

“What do I see here?” She said on Stories. “The elves left a mess and made Charlie and the Chocolate Factory here. The note in the kitchen said they couldn’t find the mugs so the hot chocolate’s in the bathtub.

“This is crazy, this is literally Willy Wonka. The whole tub is chocolate,” she added.

Hours later she showed the tub filled with marshmallows, adding: “They are wild.”

Kim Kardashian's been getting into the Christmas spirit
Kim Kardashian's been getting into the Christmas spirit. Picture: Getty

Over on X, formerly Twitter, fans aren’t too happy about Kim’s grand messy display.

“I know her housekeeps are sick n tired,” one person said of the video, as another wrote: “Girl clean that s**t up.”

“Now who’s cleaning that out,” tweeted another, as another called it: “Wasteful.”

“I bet her cleaning people love that,” said someone else.

However, some fans have declared her ‘mother of the year’ for taking the Elf on the Shelf to new extremes.

Kim Kardashian's 'Elf on the Shelf' filled her bathtub with hot chocolate
Kim Kardashian's 'Elf on the Shelf' filled her bathtub with hot chocolate. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Now that’s a sweet twist on the ‘Elf on the Shelf’ tradition!” Said another.

The Kardashians are known for going big at Christmas and just weeks ago Kim revealed her extravagant display of Christmas trees in front of her floor-to-ceiling bathroom windows.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Barry Keoghan starred in Top Boy before Saltburn

Barry Keoghan Fact File Including Age, Height And Son

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

Jacob Elordi and Joey King ended their romance in 2019

Why Did The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi And Joey King Split?

Features

Jacob Elordi is dating Olivia Jade (R)

Who Is Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriend? His Exes And Dating History Revealed

Mel Schilling underwent surgery to remove cancer in her colon

MAFS’ Mel Schilling Shares Health Update Following Operation To Remove Tumour

Selena Gomez is dating Benny Blanco

Who Is Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Benny Blanco?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits