Kim Kardashian Angers Fans After Filling Her Bathtub With Hot Chocolate

Kim Kardashian's 'Elf on the Shelf' caused chaos in her bathroom. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Elf on the Shelf’ tricks just reached a new extreme.

Kim Kardashian’s kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm are no doubt getting into the Christmas spirit, especially after their mum organised for them to be woken up every day by a professional pianist, but the festive excitement in the Kardashian household went to new lengths this week.

On Thursday Kim shared a video to Instagram Stories of her bathtub filled with hot chocolate due to the mischievous ‘Elf on the Shelf’ game.

The Elf on the Shelf is centred around toy elves who “fly to the North Pole each night” giving Santa an update on the children in each household, playing pranks in each home everyday.

Kim Kardashian’s elf on the shelf fills her bathtub with hot chocolate

Kim showed her followers how the “elves” had filled her bathtub with hot chocolate and even chucked in sweets and marshmallows. Hours later, Kim showed the elves in the drink too, giving a subtle nod to sister Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet as she referenced Willy Wonka.

“What do I see here?” She said on Stories. “The elves left a mess and made Charlie and the Chocolate Factory here. The note in the kitchen said they couldn’t find the mugs so the hot chocolate’s in the bathtub.

“This is crazy, this is literally Willy Wonka. The whole tub is chocolate,” she added.

Hours later she showed the tub filled with marshmallows, adding: “They are wild.”

Kim Kardashian's been getting into the Christmas spirit. Picture: Getty

Over on X, formerly Twitter, fans aren’t too happy about Kim’s grand messy display.

“I know her housekeeps are sick n tired,” one person said of the video, as another wrote: “Girl clean that s**t up.”

“Now who’s cleaning that out,” tweeted another, as another called it: “Wasteful.”

“I bet her cleaning people love that,” said someone else.

However, some fans have declared her ‘mother of the year’ for taking the Elf on the Shelf to new extremes.

Kim Kardashian's 'Elf on the Shelf' filled her bathtub with hot chocolate. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Now that’s a sweet twist on the ‘Elf on the Shelf’ tradition!” Said another.

The Kardashians are known for going big at Christmas and just weeks ago Kim revealed her extravagant display of Christmas trees in front of her floor-to-ceiling bathroom windows.

