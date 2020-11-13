Khloé Kardashian Unfollows Tristan Thompson And Hints At Letting Go Of 'Hurt And Bitterness'

Khloé Kardashian unfollows Tristan Thompson on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @khloekardashian @realtristan13

Khloé Kardashian has unfollowed Tristan Thompson despite rumours they're back together as she posts cryptically about being hurt and bitter.

Khloé Kardashian no longer follows Tristan Thompson on Instagram as she's appeared to hit the unfollow button and followed it up with come cryptic posts about no longer 'hating' or being 'hurt'.

2020 lockdown saw the famous pair isolate together at her place in LA so they could co-parent their daughter, True, which we saw go down pretty seamlessly on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

With their cohabiting came endless questions about whether the pair were romantically involved again, especially as they were getting on so well, even dressing up together with their daughter for Halloween.

On KUWTK, Tristan has made it clear to Khloé the 'door is always open' for love to blossom once more between them.

However, as anyone who follows the the reality star knows she's always been (rightfully) hesitant after the NBA player cheated on her multiple times whilst she was pregnant.

Now, it seems, she's made her decision.

Heading to her follower section, Khloé doesn't follow Tristan's handle, @realtristan13, and may have been having a reflective day as she posted a series of cryptic messages and sayings to her 120 million followers.

In one post, Khloé, 36, simply said: "You glow different when you're not hating, hurting, bitter or messy."

Khloe Kardashian posts about no longer being 'bitter' as she unfollows Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram @khloekardashian

We can't help but wonder if this has anything to do with the drama that unfolded earlier in the week when former friend, Larsa Pippen, took to the Hollywood Raw podcast revealed she was dating Tristan just '10 days' before Khloé was and even introduced the pair.

Larsa said: ""I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé."

"Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed."

"I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them."

After making the revelation, she insisted she isn't bothered by the way their relationship came about.

Larsa said: "[It's] fine, I don’t even care."

What was it Khloé was saying about 'messy' again?

