Larsa Pippen Says She Was Dating Tristan Thompson First & Introduced Him To Khloé Kardashian

Larsa Pippen says she was dating Tristan Thompson days before Khloé Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

Larsa Pippen reveals she was dating Tristan Thompson just ten days before Khloé Kardashian began a relationship with the NBA player and even introduced them.

Former BFF of the Kardashian family, Larsa Pippen, has sensationally claimed she was dating Tristan Thompson a matter of days before the basketball player got together with Khloé Kardashian and even introduced the pair in a tell-all interview.

Speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa, 46, spoke about the famous family for the first time since they all mysteriously unfollowed her on Instagram earlier this year.

On the subject of Tristan, she said: "I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé."

"Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed."

"I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them."

After making the revelation, she insisted she isn't bothered by the way their relationship came about.

Larsa said: "[It's] fine, I don’t even care."

"It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that."

not Larsa Pippen saying she was seeing Tristan before Khloe got him!!!!😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Kandis!🧱 (@kandiskardash) November 9, 2020

Twitter is abuzz from her tea, with many pointing out Larsa was one of the first to publicly condemn Jordyn Woods, another former friend of the family, after it emerged she had kissed Tristan whilst he was in a relationship with Khloé.

Many are asking why she is so fine with Khloé 'taking her man' but was so quick to throw shade Jordyn's way.

I know Larsa wasn’t dragging Jordyn to confess later that Khloe took Tristan from her. LMAOOOOO CLOWNS. — Using Beyonce’s Internet (@Penielleee) November 9, 2020

Elsewhere, Larsa blamed the decline of her and Kim's years-long friendship on Kanye West, claimed he urged his wife to cut her out after she became tired of listening to him 'ranting' down the phone to her in the early hours of the morning.

She said: "[Kanye] used to call me at four, five, and six o'clock in the morning. I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant. I would listen to him."

"Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn't bear taking his calls anymore. I can't, I'm drained. So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him."

You can listen to Larsa's podcast interview here...

