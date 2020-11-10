Kim Kardashian And Larsa Pippen: Inside Their Public Fall Out Involving Kanye West

Why did Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian fall out? Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @larsapippen

Kim Kardashian's former BFF Larsa Pippen is hitting the headlines for opening up about the famous family, so, what went down between the pair

The Kardashians are never far from drama and now, their former friend, Larsa Pippen, has gone public about her falling out from Kim Kardashian which, somewhat surprisingly, has a lot to do with Kanye West.

The word 'brainwashed' has been thrown about, too, so buckle in, it's a dramatic ride.

Larsa Pippen Says She Was Dating Tristan Thompson First & Introduced Him To Khloé Kardashian

So, why did their years-long friendship come to a sudden halt, what did Kanye have to do with it and why is Tristan Thompson's name back in the headlines...again?

Larsa reveals Kanye West urged Kim to cut contact with her

Speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast, the 46-year-old spilled all the tea, revealing it was Kim's husband, Kanye, who likely stopped the star from being friends with Larsa.

However, she admitted it was only after she became tired of listening to Kanye's early morning phone call rants to her that the rapper turned on her- surprising many as people weren't aware they had such a close friendship.

She said: "I don't even know i just feel like Kanye was in a place he didn't trust anyone with Kim so I was the person that was like 'don't be so close to her'".

"Let him feel really comfortable, really secure if I'm not in the picture and let's just see what happens."

She said her and Kanye always had a 'great relationship'.

"He has literally brainwashed the whole family to thinking that... I don't even know."

Kim and Kardashian siblings unfollow Larsa on Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Kim and sisters Khloe and Kourtney had unfollowed Larsa on Instagram and she abruptly stopped appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, sparking speculation something had gone down to turn them against her.

Travis Scott told Kylie Jenner Larsa tried to hit on him in a club

Elsewhere in the podcast chat, Larsa let slip Travis Scott had even got involved in the drama, accusing her of hitting on him in a club and telling his on/off girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Larsa said: "I ran into Travis one night at a club and he called Kylie and told her I was hitting on him.

"That never happened."

"I came and left with the same people, that never happened, was he delusional, did he imagine all this sh**?"

Larsa dates Tristan Thompson just days before Khloé does

Perhaps the biggest revelation throughout her interview was the revelation Larsa was not only dating Tristan Thompson just days before he got together with Khloé, but she even introduced them.

She told Hollywood Raw: "I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé."

"Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed."

"I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them."

After making the revelation, she insisted she isn't bothered by the way their relationship came about.

Larsa said: "[It's] fine, I don’t even care."

"It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that."

So, the most famous sisters in the world definitely seem to have individual reasons for cooling their friendships off with Larsa, but the men in their lives seem to have played big parts in this!

We wonder how much more is yet to come of this story, as none of them have spoken out since Larsa's claims.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian Drama