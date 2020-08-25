Body Confidence Activist Defends Khloe Kardashian’s Photoshopped Selfies

Khloe Kardashian's 'insta v reality' pic went viral. Picture: Khloe Kardahian/Instagram

The viral photo of Khloe Kardashian’s ‘insta vs reality’ has sparked a debate on social media.

Side by side images of Khloe Kardashian are doing the rounds on the internet, as Twitter users accused the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

One of the images is a selfie taken by Khloe, and the other is from a new KUWTK trailer showing her on the same day.

Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Together?

When the two photos were posted on Twitter it sparked a huge debate and raked in over 160,000 likes, with many saying she looks “like two different people.”

Khloe Kardashian's Photoshopped face has sparked an online debate. Picture: Getty

But body confidence influencer Alex Light has rushed to Khloe’s defence, pointing out how important it is to show compassion online, which many forget when it comes to celebrities.

Alex writes to her 215k Instagram followers: “I’ve seen this photo doing the rounds, mostly accompanied by some snide remark or gleeful comment about how Khloe Kardashian’s been ‘caught’.

“Yes, it’s shocking, and yes, it creates unrealistic beauty standards for the millions for herself and for the millions of people who follow her and no, I do not condone it. At.all.

“But you know what? Shame is not the answer. Especially not when shame is likely the reason this problem is even a problem in the first place."

Alex explains Khloe herself has discussed being branded ‘the fat sister’ or ‘the ugly sister’ and how her photos have been constantly picked apart in the media.

She adds: “Is it any wonder her insecurities run so deep that she feels the need to edit her pictures to this extent?⁣”

The social media influencer urged followers to remember to be compassionate over the internet, no matter how famous someone may be.

Alex continued: “This runs deep – she deserves kindness and compassion and for none of the above to have happened to her in the first place. I know what you’re thinking – why on earth should we feel sorry for someone so rich, with such an amazing life? Well, I think this picture perfectly illustrates why. This is someone deeply unhappy in herself. You can’t just money that away.”

The Kardashian sisters often come under fire for editing their photos. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The blogger added Khloe “isn’t the problem behind the narrative”, adding: “Society is. And we all have the power to change that.”

Alex’s post quickly received thousands of likes from fans in agreement.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News