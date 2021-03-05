Kendall Jenner And Harry Styles Have Been Wearing Matching Necklaces

5 March 2021, 10:42

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles have similar tastes in fashion
Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles have similar tastes in fashion. Picture: Getty

Kendall Jenner has been taking style tips from Harry Styles – I mean, haven’t we all?

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles started a whole new fashion movement after his ‘Golden’ music video, officially making beaded necklaces a thing again.

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

And it looks like his close pal Kendall Jenner has followed suit, taking inspiration from the king of fashion and picking up some necklaces similar to those Haz made famous.

Kendall Jenner has necklaces from the same brand Harry Styles loves
Kendall Jenner has necklaces from the same brand Harry Styles loves. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The supermodel took to Instagram Stories to show off her neckwear, revealing a beaded necklace which spelt out ‘sleepy’, just like Harry’s ‘Golden’ one.

“Sleepiest girl,” she captioned it, and honestly Kendall we feel you.

Eliou also posted about Kendall’s new accessories on their own Instagram account, revealing she also snapped up a gold chain, two pearl necklaces, and a gorgeous beaded design filled with yellow, green and blue glass beads – the brand’s ‘Jenga’ necklace which costs $220.

Harry Styles' 'Golden' necklace is from Eliou
Harry Styles' 'Golden' necklace is from Eliou. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

It’s not the first time Harry has inspired Kendall’s fashion choices after he gifted her his pearl necklace in 2015, two years after they were believed to be dating.

Since seeing Kendall in the pearls, fans have flooded Eliou’s Instagram comments with how happy they are to see the shop grow.

“I’m loving that a Miami founded business is popping off like this,” one person commented.

“Before his [Harry's] music video the brand wasn’t that popular (at least among celebs) and now his friends and celebs wear it and boost it. Good for you Eliou,” another wrote.

“Congrats ladies,” added a third.

Harry’s new rumoured girlfriend, Don’t Worry, Darling director Olivia Wilde, was also seen wearing a pearl necklace from the brand in January, fuelling reports she and Harry are getting serious.

> Grab Our App To Get The Latest Harry Styles News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid showcased her new red hair.

Gigi Hadid Swaps Blonde Locks For Red As She Debuts New Hair Colour In Her Runway Return

Justin Bieber was spotted repping Harry Styles' slogan.

Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Harry Styles In ‘Hold On’ Video With ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Badge
James Arthur has taken on acting while continuing his music career.

James Arthur Set To Make Acting Debut After Landing First Film Role

Drake has sent fans wild over his cryptic lyrics about Kanye West.

Drake Fuels Kim Kardashian Affair Rumours After Name-Dropping Kanye West In ‘Wants And Needs’
Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Harry Styles set to perform at the 2021 Grammys

Harry Styles Likely To Perform At The 2021 Grammys

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot