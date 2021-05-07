Kendall Jenner Just Got Very Honest About Her Extreme Anxiety Battle

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her anxieties. Picture: Getty / Kendall Jenner/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her battle with anxiety, responding to criticisms over her ‘privileged’ background.

Kendall Jenner has launched a new video series with Vogue in which she chats with psychologists about a wide range of mental health issues.

In the first episode Kendall spoke with Dr. Ramani Durvasula, a professor of psychology and clinical psychologist, revealing her battle with extreme anxiety.

Kendall Jenner got honest about her mental health battles. Picture: Getty

The second youngest Kardashian sister said at the start of the video: "I am very aware of my anxieties. I don't like the pity party, I don't like talking about when I don't feel too well.

"I am a little nervous. Just being kinda open about what I struggle with, and making it known to other people, is a bit nerve-wracking."

The 25-year-old discussed feeling unwell as a child and how she can pinpoint those moments now as anxiety.

She said she often would worry she “was dying” or needed urgent medical attention, but realised as she grew older she was having panic attacks.

Kendall said: “I remember being really young, I’d say like 8, 9, 10, around that time and having shortness of breath and going to mum and telling her that. In hindsight, now I know that is obviously anxiety.”

Recalling her feelings, Kendall said: “I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think that my heart's failing and I can't breathe, and I need someone to help me.

"Sometimes I think I'm dying — sometimes parts of my body will go numb, and it can be really, yeah, intense and scary.”

The supermodel also responded to criticisms about her issues, acknowledging her luxury lifestyle and privileged upbringing.

Kendall acknowledged her 'privileged' lifestyle. Picture: Getty

She said: “I'll never sit here and say that I'm not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle — I'm a very blessed girl.”

Pointing to her head, Kendall said: “I still have one of these, you know what I mean? And that thing up there doesn’t always, it’s not always happy… I’m still a human being at the end of the day.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also discussed her fears about returning to normality after being locked down for so long, with Dr. Durvasula advising people ease themselves back in.

