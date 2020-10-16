Katya Jones: Age, Net Worth & Instagram Of Russian Dancer & Strictly Star Revealed

Katya Jones' age, net worth and Instagram handle revealed. Picture: PA images

Katya Jones is one of the professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing. But what’s her age, net worth and Instagram handle?

Katya Jones is in Strictly Come Dancing’s first ever same sex couple with Nicola Adams.

But how old is the Russian dancer, what’s her net worth and what’s her Instagram handle? Let’s take a look…

Katya Jones was married to Strictly star Neil Jones for five years. Picture: PA images

How old is Katya Jones? What’s her age?

Katya Jones is 31 years old.

What is Katya Jones’ net worth?

It’s unclear what Katya Jones’ total net worth is, but it has been reported that Strictly professionals are paid £50,000 for the series.

What is Katya Jones’ Instagram?

Katya Jones Instagram is @mrs_katjones and she has 158k followers.

She often shares stunning selfies, dance videos and posts about her family.

Is Katya Jones married?

Katya Jones was married to dancer Neil Jones for five years.

However, the couple separated in 2019, a year after photographs appeared of her kissing her Strictly partner Seann Walsh.

