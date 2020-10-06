Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Nicola Adams And Katya Jones Are The First Same-Sex Pairing

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones are the first same-sex pairing on Strictly. Picture: PA

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 has its first same-sex pairing after Nicola Adams and Katya Jones appeared to confirm their coupling.

Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams and professional dancer Katya Jones were pictured leaving Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals on Tuesday morning, confirming they’re the series’ first ever same-sex pairing.

This year’s cast’s professional partners are yet to be revealed but the photos appear to confirm Nicola and Katya will be dancing together.

In the pictures obtained by MailOnline, the dancers looked happy as they both grinned leaving the studio and it appeared they were the only cast members on location at the time.

Katya previously said she’d ‘love’ to be a part of the historic move in being part of the series’ first same-sex couple.

Earlier this year she said: “I would love to dance with a woman on the show. I think creatively it would be really interesting and I love coming up with new ideas for stuff.”

Nicola Adams will dance with Katya Jones. Picture: Getty

Katya Jones said she wanted a same-sex partner. Picture: Getty

The professional dancer is said to be a “huge believer in girl power” and according to the tabloids Katya is “keen to redeem herself on the show after her scandal two years ago.”

In 2018 Katya and then-celebrity partner Sean Walsh were pictured kissing, leading to the eventual breakdown of her marriage to co-star Neil Jones.

Strictly’s new series is due to start later this month, and the cast and crew are isolating together in the run-up to its launch.

