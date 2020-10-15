Who Is 'Strictly' Star Jamie Laing's 'Made In Chelsea' Girlfriend Sophie Habboo?

Inside 'Strictly's' Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's relationship. Picture: Instagram @habboosophie

As Jamie Laing returns to Strictly after a failed 2019 attempt, let's find out everything about his 'Made In Chelsea' girlfriend, Sophie Habboo, and how long they've been together.

Strictly star Jamie Laing is preparing to hit the dance floor for the second time after his 2019 chances were ruined by a foot injury before the series had kicked off.

The 31-year-old recently revealed the injury was caused by him dancing in heels, but he's excited to get back on the dance floor and will no doubt have his reality star girlfriend, Sophie Habboo, cheering him along all the way.

So, who is his Made In Chelsea star girlfriend and will we be seeing her in the audience, seeing as there's a pandemic on and all?

Who is Jamie Laing's girlfriend?

Jamie's girlfriend is 26-year-old Sophie Haboo, who found fame, and a boyfriend, when starring on E4's Made In Chelsea.

The pair were friends for years before they got together, with a pretty intense 'will-they-won't-they' dynamic going on for a while.

When did Jamie and Sophie get together?

Jamie and Sophie, after months of speculation about their status, finally went public with their relationship in 2019.

They faced backlash from both fans of the show as well as their cast mates, but in 2020, they're still going strong and have even moved together in London.

Talk about proving people wrong!

Will we see Sophie 'Habs' Haboo on Strictly?

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the BBC show is subject to incredibly stringent rules that mean there will be a live audience allowed, seating families and households in 'bubbles' together.

However, as London has been moved into Tier 2 of lockdown, we don't know whether this rule still applies, and things are changing very quickly.

So, whether we'll get to see Habbs cheering on her boyfriend from the dance floor is to be seen.

