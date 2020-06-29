Katy Perry Says She Was ‘Suicidal’ After Orlando Bloom Split In 2017

Katy Perry has opened up about having suicidal thoughts following her split from now-baby daddy Orlando Bloom and a slump in her career.

Katy Perry, who is pregnant with her first child with Orlando Bloom, has spoken out about struggles with her mental health in 2017, following a dip in her career and her break-up from her now-fiancé.

The ‘Daises’ singer said the shift in her career “literally broke me in half.”

Mum-to-be Katy said if the difficult times hadn’t improved she would have “wallowed in [her] own sadness.”

But she learned to find gratitude, which she credits for saving her life.

Katy said in an interview with SiriusXM CBC: “My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic.

"I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be, and then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed."

Katy added it was “important for me to be broken”, explaining: “So that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time."

"Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life," she continued. "Because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped.

"But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, 'I am grateful, I am grateful!' - even though I am in a sh***y mood."

Katy and Orlando split in 2017, reuniting over a year later and getting engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

They are due to welcome their first baby, a little girl, together later this summer, but fans don’t yet know the actual month.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

