Why Katy Perry's Post-Birth Selfie Is Getting So Much Praise

Katy Perry posts breast pump selfie after giving birth to daughter. Picture: Instagram @katyperry/ Getty Images

Katy Perry uploaded a snap of her just hours after giving birth to daughter, Daisy, revealing her bump and breast pump bra and we can already tell she's going to be an absolute legend of a mum.

Katy Perry has uploaded a brutally honest photo of herself just hours after giving birth to her and Orlando Bloom's baby girl, Daisy, revealing her sizeable baby bump and breast pump bra, and people are absolutely here for the singer's honesty!

Katy Perry posts brutally honest post partum photo as she misses VMAs. Picture: Instagram @katyperry

Katy, 35, welcomed her first child to the world on Sunday 27th September, having to miss the socially distanced MTV VMAs that saw the 'Daisies' singer nominated for 'Best Cinematography'.

The superstar was forced to miss (for obvious reasons), but instead posted the snap with VMA stickers on her photo.

She jokingly tagged her underwear selfie as if it were a designer outfit and tagging her hair and make-up as being by 'exhaustion.'

Fans are absolutely loving Katy take on life a mum, already keeping it 100% real, and are looking forward to watching her become a parent.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "We love a REAL queen! This is real life. This is beauty."

"So many stars are SO concerned about their post baby bods, but Katy Perry is serving us what every mom looks like and goes through."

"I absolutely adore how open she’s been with her whole pregnancy, it’s fun for fans!"

Katy, who literally dropped her new album, 'Smile', and her baby girl within 48 hours of each other, announced the arrival of her daughter to her 105 million Instagram followers, posting a shot of her tiny little finger and sending the internet into meltdown.

She and Orlando said: "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

It truly is baby season in the pop world, as Gigi Hadid is set to give birth to her and Zayn's baby girl any day now, and Ed Sheeran announced he and wife, Cherry, have welcomed their baby girl to the world too.

Ed's baby girl is called Lyra Antarctica and he says he and Cherry are over the moon.

At leas some good is coming from 2020!

