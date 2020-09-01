Why Katy Perry's Post-Birth Selfie Is Getting So Much Praise

1 September 2020, 10:42

Katy Perry posts breast pump selfie after giving birth to daughter
Katy Perry posts breast pump selfie after giving birth to daughter. Picture: Instagram @katyperry/ Getty Images

Katy Perry uploaded a snap of her just hours after giving birth to daughter, Daisy, revealing her bump and breast pump bra and we can already tell she's going to be an absolute legend of a mum.

Katy Perry has uploaded a brutally honest photo of herself just hours after giving birth to her and Orlando Bloom's baby girl, Daisy, revealing her sizeable baby bump and breast pump bra, and people are absolutely here for the singer's honesty!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Announce Birth Of Baby Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry posts brutally honest post partum photo as she misses VMAs
Katy Perry posts brutally honest post partum photo as she misses VMAs. Picture: Instagram @katyperry

Katy, 35, welcomed her first child to the world on Sunday 27th September, having to miss the socially distanced MTV VMAs that saw the 'Daisies' singer nominated for 'Best Cinematography'.

The superstar was forced to miss (for obvious reasons), but instead posted the snap with VMA stickers on her photo.

She jokingly tagged her underwear selfie as if it were a designer outfit and tagging her hair and make-up as being by 'exhaustion.'

Fans are absolutely loving Katy take on life a mum, already keeping it 100% real, and are looking forward to watching her become a parent.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "We love a REAL queen! This is real life. This is beauty."

"So many stars are SO concerned about their post baby bods, but Katy Perry is serving us what every mom looks like and goes through."

"I absolutely adore how open she’s been with her whole pregnancy, it’s fun for fans!"

Katy, who literally dropped her new album, 'Smile', and her baby girl within 48 hours of each other, announced the arrival of her daughter to her 105 million Instagram followers, posting a shot of her tiny little finger and sending the internet into meltdown.

She and Orlando said: "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

It truly is baby season in the pop world, as Gigi Hadid is set to give birth to her and Zayn's baby girl any day now, and Ed Sheeran announced he and wife, Cherry, have welcomed their baby girl to the world too.

Ed's baby girl is called Lyra Antarctica and he says he and Cherry are over the moon.

At leas some good is coming from 2020!

