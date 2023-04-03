Kaley Cuoco Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey & Shares Daughter’s Adorable Name

3 April 2023, 10:24

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey have welcomed their daughter
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey have welcomed their daughter. Picture: Getty/Kaley Cuoco/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey have welcomed their baby girl.

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has given birth to her first baby; a daughter with boyfriend and Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey.

Kaley, 37, revealed that she and Tom, 40, welcomed their baby girl on March 30th and announced the exciting news on April 1st.

Taking to Instagram to share adorable pictures of her newborn daughter, Kaley also announced her little girl’s sweet name; Matilda.

She wrote in the caption: “3-30-23. Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Kaley Cuoco has given birth to her first baby girl
Kaley Cuoco has given birth to her first baby girl. Picture: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The Meet Cute actress continued: “Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

Going on to pen a sweet message to her beau, Kaley added: “@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did.”

The comments were filled with congrats messages from fellow stars as Ashley Tisdale wrote: “Congrats!!! She’s beautiful!!” while Hilary Duff added: “Lovely,” alongside a series of heart emojis.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey became parents for the first time
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey became parents for the first time. Picture: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco announced her daughter's name is Matilda
Kaley Cuoco announced her daughter's name is Matilda. Picture: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey began dating in May last year
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey began dating in May last year. Picture: Alamy

Kaley announced her pregnancy in October last year, revealing at the time that she and Tom were set to welcome a baby girl, adding that they were ‘over the moon’ about becoming parents.

The pregnancy news came just six months after the couple first met in April last year, with the Flight Attendant actress admitting it was ‘love at first sight’.

She previously told Extra of the first time they met: “My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there. It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

