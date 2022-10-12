Kaley Cuoco Pregnant And Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

By Capital FM

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey!

Kaley Cuoco is set to become a mum for the first time after announcing she’s pregnant with her first baby!

The Big Bang Theory star shared the exciting news on Instagram, revealing she and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey have already found out the sex of the baby.

Sharing the good news, the Flight Attendant actress, 36, shared a series of photos of her pregnancy journey so far with her Ozark actor beau, 40, revealing they’re having a baby girl!

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” wrote Kaley, “beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey.”

Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl. Picture: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

The pair looked overjoyed in the photos as they happily held up a slice of cake to show the pink icing inside from their baby’s gender reveal, as well as a series of snaps of them holding up some seriously adorable baby grows.

Kaley even took to her Instagram Stories to share a string of pictures showing off her growing baby bump, and it wasn’t long before she was inundated with messages of congrats from fellow stars and fans.

Kaley and Tom met in April this year, with the former admitting it was ‘love at first sight’ before they went on to announce they were officially dating a month later.

Kaley Cuoco's baby is due in 2023. Picture: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ecstatic to become parents. Picture: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

The actress previously told Extra: “My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there. It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

The Emmy-nominated star split from her second husband Karl Cook last year after four years of marriage and was also previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Following her second divorce, she declared she'd never marry again in an interview with Glamour, but she and Tom are ready to begin the next chapter in their life with their bundle of joy!

