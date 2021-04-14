Justin Bieber Admits To 'Really Tough' First Year Of Marriage To Hailey Bieber

14 April 2021, 12:31

Justin Bieber admits to 'really tough' first year of marriage
Justin Bieber admits to 'really tough' first year of marriage. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

Justin Bieber has admitted to a 'really tough' year of marriage to Hailey Bieber due to trust issues but has been open about them growing a bond and are stronger than ever.

Justin Bieber says he had a 'really tough' first year of marriage to Hailey Bieber due to trust issues and a fear of being vulnerable in a seriously honest interview with GQ.

Justin, 27, married Hailey, 24, in an intimate star-studded ceremony in September 2018 and have been showing off their love to the world since they got together.

However, the star had been candid in letting people know it hasn't always been smooth sailing.

Justin Bieber Tattoo Guide And Meanings

He told the publication: "The first year of marriage was really tough, because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff,"

"There was just lack of trust," he continued.

"There w[ere] all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary."

"You don’t want to scare them off by saying, 'I’m scared.'"

The 'Hold On' singer also confessed he was on 'egg shells' for the entire first year of their marriage in 2020 but was confident in their unbreakable bond they currently have.

Justin recently released his sixth album, 'Justice', which dives into not only his faith and becoming a much happier person generally, but sings about his love for Hailey.

Tracks including 'Peaches' and 'Hold On' are seriously loved-up songs about needing his wife and honestly, we're jealous.

So, it is safe to say the pair are doing all the hard work involved in a marriage- but it is making them stronger than ever!

