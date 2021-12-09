Everything Fans Are Hoping To See From Justin Bieber Ahead Of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

9 December 2021, 14:01 | Updated: 9 December 2021, 14:27

What fans are saying about Justin Bieber as we gear up to Capital's JBB with Barclaycard
What fans are saying about Justin Bieber as we gear up to Capital's JBB with Barclaycard. Picture: Getty
Justin Bieber is headlining Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday, December 11.

Justin Bieber is making his grand return to the UK for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard and we couldn’t be more excited!

The pop star is set to perform at The O2 for 16,000 fans on Saturday, December 11, and Beliebers already have high hopes for his performance and everything leading up to it.

How To Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2021

From his iconic hits to his interaction with fans on stage, here’s everything fans are hoping to see from the star, as we gear up to host Justin at the #CapitalJBB for the first time since 2015...

Justin Bieber's fans can't wait to see the pop star at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Justin Bieber's fans can't wait to see the pop star at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber arriving in London

As we get ready for the excitement of JBB, fans are patiently waiting for the green light that Justin has touched down in London.

Taking to Twitter, one fan penned: “I just want to see the words ‘Justin Bieber has arrived in London’.”

Another eager fan wrote: “Where is ‘justin bieber spotted in London, United Kingdom’?”

Safe to say we’re all staring extra hard at each plane that lands!

Justin Bieber will be arriving in London ahead of the JBB
Justin Bieber will be arriving in London ahead of the JBB. Picture: Alamy

Justin Bieber singing us into Christmas

Seeing Justin Bieber live and at Christmas time is an absolute dream, right?

Some Beliebers are hoping to hear some of JB’s festive tunes live on Saturday night, with one fan tweeting: "Petition for @justinbieber to sing mistletoe at JBB just so I can see a video of him singing it."

Justin Bieber will be performing at the O2 on Saturday, December 11
Justin Bieber will be performing at the O2 on Saturday, December 11. Picture: Getty
Justin Bieber's 'Justice' album dropped earlier this year
Justin Bieber's 'Justice' album dropped earlier this year. Picture: Justin Bieber

Hearing hits from Justin’s new album ‘Justice’

One thing that’s almost a guarantee is that we’ll be hearing some new material from Justin.

The superstar dropped his sixth album ‘Justice’ earlier this year and we’ve had his tracks on repeat ever since.

Some major anthems are featured on ‘Justice’ including ‘Hold On’, ‘Peaches’ and ‘Ghost’ - but which will we hear at The O2?

Only a few days until we find out…

