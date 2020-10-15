WATCH: Tearful John Legend Dedicates First Performance To Chrissy Following Loss Of Baby Boy

John Legend has given a powerful performance, dedicated to wife Chrissy Teigan at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards following the loss of their son, Jack.

John Legend has dedicated his first performance following the loss of his baby boy, Jack, to wife, Chrissy, at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with an emotional rendition of 'Never Break'.

John Legend dedicates powerful performance to wife Chrissy at BBMAs. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @chrissyteigen

The Oscar winning star performed from an empty Dolby theatre in LA, sitting at the piano as he played the song with extremely poignant lyrics.

John said: "This is for Chrissy."

Being introduced to the stage by the iconic Kelly Clarkson, the 'Breakaway' singer sent John and Chrissy her heartfelt condolences on behalf of everyone in another touching moment.

Kelly said: "My heart - obviously all of our hearts - go out to you both in this very difficult time."

"And I'm thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us."

John Legend performs at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Getty

John and Chrissy, who have been married since 2013, recently documented the tragic loss of their baby boy, Jack, due to pregnancy complications from the hospital.

The former supermodel is known for being completely honest and open online and the news shocked people around the world, who sent their well wishes in their thousands.

The pair have two children, Luna and Miles.

Lyrics from the song include seemed more relevant than ever as he sang with so much emotion.

They say:

"Whenever life is hard

We'll never lose our way

'Cause we both know who we are

Who knows about tomorrow?

We don't know what's in the stars

I just know I'll always follow

The light in your heart"

"I'm not worried about us

And I've never been

We know how the story ends"

