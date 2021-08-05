Joey King Just Got Real About Therapy And Her Mental Health

Joey King has got candid about her mental health. Picture: Alamy/@joeyking/Instagram

By Capital FM

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King got candid about her time in quarantine in a new interview.

Joey King has been opening up about her wellbeing in a new interview with Byrdie.

The Kissing Booth star revealed that she started going to therapy during lockdown and spoke about her journey with it.

She said: “I actually just started therapy in quarantine. I'd never, ever done it before.

“'And not because I didn't think I needed it, I just wasn't ready.”

Joey King revealed she started therapy in lockdown. Picture: @joeyking/Instagram

Joey added: “To talk about yourself to someone you've never met, I think you've gotta be ready for that.”

The Netflix actress went on to explain how she had developed, in her own words - FOGO - during the pandemic; fear of going out, rather than the typical FOMO; fear of missing out.

Like most people, Joey admitted that quarantine made her become more of an introvert.

She explained: “I've become much more introverted over the past 20 months or so. I have zero FOMO anymore."

Joey King admitted she has become more of an introvert. Picture: @joeyking/Instagram

Joey King stars as Elle Evans in the Kissing Booth 3. Picture: Netflix

"I think I just like myself better now," she added, "so I don’t need to have plans all the time to feel inner peace and joy, you know?"

Joey, who spent the majority of lockdown spending time with her boyfriend and loved ones, is set to make her comeback as Elle Evans in Kissing Booth 3 later this month.

We have all of the info you need on the third movie instalment to the Netflix film series here, including the trailer - which we’re still obsessing over, btw!

