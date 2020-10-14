Joe Jonas Gets Tattoo Of What Fans Suspect Is Sophie Turner's Eye On His Neck

14 October 2020, 10:30

Joe Jonas gets tattoo of 'Sophie Turner's eye' on his neck
Joe Jonas gets tattoo of 'Sophie Turner's eye' on his neck. Picture: Instagram @joejonas

Joe Jonas has pulled a Zayn and got a tattoo of his girlfriend, Sophie Turner's eye on his body.

Joe Jonas is out here showing his dedication to Game Of Thrones girlfriend, Sophie Turner, by getting what fan's heavily suspect is her eye tattooed on him forever, on his neck.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Share First Picture Since Birth Of Daughter Willa

Celebrity tattooist, Noah Lee, uploaded a snap of his handy work to his Instagram page, and fans quickly spotted not only the 'Sucker' singer in the shot, but that the fine ink, which shows an eye looking through a key hole, looks suspiciously like Sophie.

Someone commented, "Sophie's eye? Nah this tattoo wins."

Another noticed, "Zayn is the blueprint at getting his significant partner’s eyes tatted on his body."

View this post on Instagram

👁 @joejonas

A post shared by 𝖓 𝖆 𝖑 (@_n.a.l) on

For those who may not have gotten the Zayn reference, the 'Pillowtalk' singer infamously got his supermodel girlfriend, Gigi Hadid's eyes tattooed across his chest in 2018 in the ultimate display of affection.

Funnily enough, like Joe and Sophie, they also just welcomed their first child to the world too- we're sensing a theme here!

View this post on Instagram

WaAaSsSstEDDDD

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Elsewhere, they are the latest celebs to take on Kylie Jenner's hilarious drunken scene from the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, lip syncing to the skit in what's a seriously impressive reproduction.

Joe is no stranger to recreating viral KUWTK scenes, having re-made the iconic scene where Kim hits her sister with her handbag and tells her 'don't be rude' with brothers Nick and Kevin.

Bella Hadid also gave the hilarious scene a go whilst on holiday in a tropical location for her 24th birthday.

