Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Share First Picture Since Birth Of Daughter Willa

12 August 2020, 13:38

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas post first photo since birth of daughter, Willa
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas post first photo since birth of daughter, Willa. Picture: Instagram/ @joejonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have posted the first photo since they welcomed their baby daughter, Willa, to the world, letting the world know they're happy and doing well!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially welcome their baby daughter, Willa, to the world and posted a snap to let everyone know they're doing well as well as remind their millions of followers to wear a mask.

Zayn Left Kylie Jenner's Party Future Girlfriend Gigi Hadid Was At With Joe Jonas Five Years Ago

Joe, 30, and Sophie, 24, uploaded their own take on the Vogue challenge of them lounging at home together, with the caption:

"Wear a mask... that's the tea."

They welcomed their daughter, who they named Willa, on Monday July 27th in LA and a spokesperson for the pair confirmed they are overjoyed at starting their family.

A source told Entertainment Weekly: "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition."

"The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

View this post on Instagram

Sin city with my angel #tbt

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Both Sophie and Joe also posted their support of democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, to their respective Instagram stories, but there's been a noticeable absence of any newborn snaps!

The pair have been seriously low-key since it emerged Game of Thrones star Sophie was expecting, having never officially announced or spoken about the pregnancy, seeing out much of the time in lockdown in LA.

So, despite the whole world waiting eagerly to see their bundle of joy, you shouldn't hold your breathe, as it appears the newlyweds may keep to a strict 'no social media' rule, as do many high profile couples.

Joe and Sophie got married in July 2019 in a lavish ceremony in France after tying the knot in Las Vegas, congrats to both of them on their new arrival!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jonas Brothers News

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae Hague could be headed for Strictly 2020.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Tipped For Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Here's how Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik met one another

How Did Zayn And Gigi Hadid Meet? Supermodel & 'Pillowtalk' Singer's Love Story Revealed

Features

Lewis Capaldi hits back at mean tweets as he aims for a Number 1 in America

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Hilariously Reads Mean Tweets Against Him Reaching Number 1 In The US

Harry Styles' fans praised the star for donating his guitar to the music organisation

Harry Styles Donates Signed Guitar For Music Charity Helping Industry Professionals Affected By COVID-19
Sophie Turner has amassed a huge net worth at a young age.

Sophie Turner Age And Net Worth Revealed

Piers Morgan called out Kim Kardashian on Twitter

Kim Kardashian Deletes Steamy Kylie Jenner Shower Picture After Piers Morgan Mocks It

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters