Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Share First Picture Since Birth Of Daughter Willa

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas post first photo since birth of daughter, Willa. Picture: Instagram/ @joejonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have posted the first photo since they welcomed their baby daughter, Willa, to the world, letting the world know they're happy and doing well!

NEW 📷 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' first picture since they became parents 💗 pic.twitter.com/dXOFN0dP0r — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) August 8, 2020

Joe, 30, and Sophie, 24, uploaded their own take on the Vogue challenge of them lounging at home together, with the caption:

"Wear a mask... that's the tea."

They welcomed their daughter, who they named Willa, on Monday July 27th in LA and a spokesperson for the pair confirmed they are overjoyed at starting their family.

A source told Entertainment Weekly: "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition."

"The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Both Sophie and Joe also posted their support of democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, to their respective Instagram stories, but there's been a noticeable absence of any newborn snaps!

The pair have been seriously low-key since it emerged Game of Thrones star Sophie was expecting, having never officially announced or spoken about the pregnancy, seeing out much of the time in lockdown in LA.

So, despite the whole world waiting eagerly to see their bundle of joy, you shouldn't hold your breathe, as it appears the newlyweds may keep to a strict 'no social media' rule, as do many high profile couples.

Joe and Sophie got married in July 2019 in a lavish ceremony in France after tying the knot in Las Vegas, congrats to both of them on their new arrival!

