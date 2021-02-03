WATCH: Jesy Nelson Slams Instagram Filters In First Video Since Leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has gone on an Instagram 'rant' about its filters editing facial features to fit beauty standards in the first video we've seen from her since leaving Little Mix.

Jesy Nelson has gone on a self-confessed rant about Instagram filters altering people's features to fit acceptable beauty standards.

It's the first time we've seen the singer speaking in a story since she made the decision to quit Little Mix in December 2020.

Jesy Nelson tells her followers to 'embrace that nose'. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Applying one of the 'beautifying' filters to her face while she spoke, 29-year-old Jesy said:

"Why does every filter change your nose?"

"I really don’t understand this, because for me, your nose is like the most prominent point of your face."

"I feel like noses are literally what make you, you."

Jesy Nelson rants about Instagram filters. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

"I don’t understand why Instagram feels the need to literally squash your nose and make it really skinny."

"What’s wrong with a standard nose? I’m just so confused as to why whoever makes these filters thinks that that is what beautiful."

"I just think it’s bloody weird."

The pop star has been open about struggling with society's beauty standards and expectations of women, admitting one reason for leaving the band was due to this intense scrutiny.

In her statement about parting ways with Leigh-Anne, Perrrie and Jade, Jesy candidly wrote:

"The truth is recently being in the band has really token a toll on my mental health."

"I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard."

We're NGL, we're just happy to have Jesy back in our lives- it had been a minute since we'd heard her voice!

