Jesy Nelson Rocks Effortless Glam On The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet.

This is Jesy Nelson's first Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard as a solo artist.

Jesy Nelson is making her solo debut at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard tonight and fans are living for her effortlessly glam makeup.

Jesy Nelson is no stranger to the Jingle Bell Ball. The superstar has performed at the show many times with Little Mix since their JBB debut in 2012.

However, tonight (Dec 10) marks Jesy's first time taking the stage alone.

Ahead of her performance, Jesy took to the red carpet and everyone is talking about her Jingle Bell Ball beauty look.

Jesy arrived on Capital JBB's red carpet tonight with a statement orange and brown outfit. As for her beauty, she rocked daring eye makeup, sleek brunette hair and a subtle rose lip.

Jesy left Little Mix in 2020 due to mental health issues. Since then, she's started recording and writing music on her own.

Jesy released her debut single 'Boyz' in October. The Nicki Minaj collab debuted at Number 4 on the UK charts and the video has been viewed over 17 million times.

Jesy is currently in the process of putting the finishing touches on her debut album.

We can't wait to see Jesy own the stage tonight.

