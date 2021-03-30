Jesy Nelson Asks Fans 'No To Be Nasty' After Revealing Fandom Name

30 March 2021, 11:05 | Updated: 30 March 2021, 12:27

Jesy Nelson asks fans to stay kind after announcing fan name
Jesy Nelson asks fans to stay kind after announcing fan name. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson has stepped in to ask fans to remain kind to each other and not fight after she announced her fandom name as she embarks on her solo career.

Jesy Nelson has asked friends to not get 'nasty' with each other after announcing the fandom nickname she was going with as she works on her solo career and there was a little more backlash than she saw coming.

The 29-year-old first took to Instagram to reveal she has been informed by a fan page everyone is referring to themselves as 'Nelsonators'.

Jesy Nelson Marks New Era By Revealing Solo Fandom Name After Leaving Little Mix

She wrote: "So [fanpage] just told me you've all decided to call yourselves the 'Nelsonators' and I bloody love it."

Jesy Nelson announces fandom name for her solo career
Jesy Nelson announces fandom name for her solo career. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

However, just a few hours later she was back on her IG story to ask fans to not be 'nasty' to each other and said the name of the fandom is not that 'deep' that it needs to start any feuds.

Jesy wrote: "Guys call yourselves whatever you want."

"Please let's not get nasty to others who liked it it's not that deep it's supposed to be fun."

"Anyway I look forward to seeing what you all decide."

Twitter has definitely seem some debate over Jesy's approval of 'Nelsonators' with many voicing disapproval of the name and asking why others have been discarded, including 'Jesmindas' and 'Jesy Nation'.

For many, making the switch from 'Mixer' is going to be tricky to get their head around!

Jesy Nelson asks fans to not get 'nasty' to each other
Jesy Nelson asks fans to not get 'nasty' to each other. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy has clearly been seeing all of the heated debate and decided to put a stop to it- as nothing is worth falling out with each other over!

She's been hitting the studio hard over the last month and making no secret of the fact she is making music as a solo artist which everyone is beyond excited to hear.

So, Jes, when are you dropping it?!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande will be one of the judges for season 21 of The Voice.

Ariana Grande Replaces Nick Jonas As New Judge On The Voice US

Harry Styles arrived at the Met Gala with a manicure

Harry Styles's Painted Nails: All The Times One Direction Singer Has Rocked A Manicure Better Than Ours

Harry Styles

Demi Lovato's fans have been super supportive of her after opening up about her struggles.

Demi Lovato: 3 Of The Most Talked-About Moments From Her Joe Rogan Interview

Harry Styles' couldn't get over the sweet story Stevie Nicks shared.

Harry Styles’ Reaction To Stevie Nicks Dedicating Her Song To Adele Is The Cutest Thing

Zayn Malik Perrie Edwards Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik's Complete Dating History - From Perrie Edwards & Stephanie Davis To Neelam Gill & Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid married?

Is Zayn Malik Married? Why The Internet Thinks He And Gigi Hadid Secretly Tied The Knot

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island