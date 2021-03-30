Jesy Nelson Asks Fans 'No To Be Nasty' After Revealing Fandom Name

Jesy Nelson asks fans to stay kind after announcing fan name. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson has stepped in to ask fans to remain kind to each other and not fight after she announced her fandom name as she embarks on her solo career.

Jesy Nelson has asked friends to not get 'nasty' with each other after announcing the fandom nickname she was going with as she works on her solo career and there was a little more backlash than she saw coming.

The 29-year-old first took to Instagram to reveal she has been informed by a fan page everyone is referring to themselves as 'Nelsonators'.

She wrote: "So [fanpage] just told me you've all decided to call yourselves the 'Nelsonators' and I bloody love it."

Jesy Nelson announces fandom name for her solo career. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

However, just a few hours later she was back on her IG story to ask fans to not be 'nasty' to each other and said the name of the fandom is not that 'deep' that it needs to start any feuds.

Jesy wrote: "Guys call yourselves whatever you want."

"Please let's not get nasty to others who liked it it's not that deep it's supposed to be fun."

"Anyway I look forward to seeing what you all decide."

Twitter has definitely seem some debate over Jesy's approval of 'Nelsonators' with many voicing disapproval of the name and asking why others have been discarded, including 'Jesmindas' and 'Jesy Nation'.

For many, making the switch from 'Mixer' is going to be tricky to get their head around!

Jesy Nelson asks fans to not get 'nasty' to each other. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy has clearly been seeing all of the heated debate and decided to put a stop to it- as nothing is worth falling out with each other over!

She's been hitting the studio hard over the last month and making no secret of the fact she is making music as a solo artist which everyone is beyond excited to hear.

So, Jes, when are you dropping it?!

