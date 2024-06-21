Exclusive

Jessica Alba Explains How She Made 'Trigger Warning' A Celebration Of Female Talent

21 June 2024, 07:29 | Updated: 21 June 2024, 07:38

Jessica Alba joined Capital Breakfast to celebrate the release of her new movie 'Trigger Warning'
Jessica Alba joined Capital Breakfast to celebrate the release of her new movie 'Trigger Warning'. Picture: Global/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Speaking exclusively to Capital Breakfast, Jessica Alba revealed all the ways she highlighted female talent when producing her Netflix film 'Trigger Warning'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Talented actress Jessica Alba joined Capital Breakfast's Jordan North and Kemi Rodgers on the day her new action-packed film Trigger Warning dropped on Netflix.

Speaking about the part she plays as the film's lead character she said: "I've always loved action movies but I've always seen men in lead roles in action movies for the most part. Or if a woman is being portrayed as a bad ass or a baddie in an action movie they're often emotionless and very stoic.

"I wanted to bring a character to life that's very relatable and very human. You know, she has real emotion, you see her with her friends, with an ex boyfriend."

Jessica Alba talks about new action movie 'Trigger Warning'!

Jessica worked as producer on the movie as well as an actress, which is how she was able to inject the project full of female empowerment.

"When I came onto the movie I wanted to bring on a female writer. My primary producers are women and then we brought on a female director and many of heads of department were women as well," she told us.

Th actress went on to say: "So you get a really cool, gritty action movie, but really through the lens of women at the helm."

Jessica and her husband Cash Warren at the Los Angeles screening of Netflix's 'Trigger Warning'
Jessica and her husband Cash Warren at the Los Angeles screening of Netflix's 'Trigger Warning'. Picture: Getty

We're not surprised Jessica's motivations are so heavily focused on uplifting woman as, not only does she have two daughters, she also famously starred as 'Domino' in Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' music video.

The female-centric music video featured fierce women like Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding, Zendaya, and of course Jessica, just to name a few.

As Taylor mania sweeps the UK, Jessica told the Breakfast team that she'd taken her girls to see The Eras Tour live when the '1989' singer was in LA.

Watch Jessica's full interview on Global Player, our official app.

