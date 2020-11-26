Inside Jess Plummer’s Eastenders Career

On Air Now
26 November 2020, 14:28
Jess Plummer is currently starring on I’m A Celebrity 2020. However, before that she appeared on Eastenders. Here’s a look at her soap career…
Jess Plummer is best known for being an actress who made her debut on Eastenders in 2019.
Right now, though, she's swapped Walford for North Wales and is currently starring on I'm A Celebrity 2020.
Here’s a look at her career on the iconic soap…
Jess portrayed the role of Chantelle Atkins.
The character was involved in a high-profile domestic abuse storyline with her on-screen husband Gray Atkins.
Jess made her debut in 2019 and played the character of Chantelle for a year.
Jess left the soap because her character was killed off.
In September 2020, it was announced that Gray would murder Chantelle in a bid to reflect the mortality rates displayed in abusive relationships.
Opening up about the horrifying storyline at the time, Jess said: “As much as it isn't nice for viewers to see, this is real life and this is sometimes how it ends for people. There needs to be an awareness around that."
