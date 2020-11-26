Inside Jess Plummer’s Eastenders Career

26 November 2020, 14:28

Jessica Plummer appeared on Eastenders from 2019-2020.
Jessica Plummer appeared on Eastenders from 2019-2020. Picture: ITV/BBC

Jess Plummer is currently starring on I’m A Celebrity 2020. However, before that she appeared on Eastenders. Here’s a look at her soap career…

Jess Plummer is best known for being an actress who made her debut on Eastenders in 2019.

Right now, though, she's swapped Walford for North Wales and is currently starring on I'm A Celebrity 2020.

What Band Was Jessica Plummer in? Neon Jungle Songs, Members & Their Best Moments

Jess Plummer's played Chantelle Atkins on Eastenders.
Jess Plummer's played Chantelle Atkins on Eastenders. Picture: BBC

Here’s a look at her career on the iconic soap…

Who did Jess Plummer play on Eastenders?

Jess portrayed the role of Chantelle Atkins.

The character was involved in a high-profile domestic abuse storyline with her on-screen husband Gray Atkins.

How long was Jess Plummer on Eastenders?

Jess made her debut in 2019 and played the character of Chantelle for a year.

Why did Jess Plummer leave Eastenders?

Jess left the soap because her character was killed off.

In September 2020, it was announced that Gray would murder Chantelle in a bid to reflect the mortality rates displayed in abusive relationships.

Opening up about the horrifying storyline at the time, Jess said: “As much as it isn't nice for viewers to see, this is real life and this is sometimes how it ends for people. There needs to be an awareness around that."

