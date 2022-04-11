How Much Was Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck?

11 April 2022

How much is Jennifer Lopez's new engagement ring worth?
How much is Jennifer Lopez's new engagement ring worth? Picture: Alamy
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again! Here's everything we know so far about JLo's luxurious new rock, from its cost to its meaning...

Fans have been reeling ever since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their relationship last year.

Nearly 20 years after they called off their wedding back in 2003, the celebrity couple is set to walk down the aisle again. Last week, JLo was seen sporting a dazzling rock on her ring finger whilst out in LA with her daughter.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Confirm ‘Bennifer’ Reunion With Steamy Kiss

It didn’t take long for the Hustlers actress to confirm the rumours as she gave her 'inner circle' a proper look at her engagement ring – and she looked as happy as ever!

Read on to find all the details on the whopping jewel and how it compares to her first ring from Affleck…

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez revealed their engagement in April
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez revealed their engagement in April. Picture: Alamy
Jennifer Lopez gave her fans a sneak peak of the ring as part of her newsletter On The JLo
Jennifer Lopez gave her fans a sneak peak of the ring as part of her newsletter On The JLo. Picture: On The JLo

How much is Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring worth?

Ben proposed to JLo with a stunning rock in the 'Jenny From The Block' singer's iconic favourite colour – green.

The envious piece of jewellery is an 8.5-carat diamond centre stone in an emerald hue – making it quite the lavish purchase. Diamond specialist Mike Fried spoke to Page Six Style about the rare nature of a green jewel.

He told the publication: “If that is indeed a green diamond, then I am stunned.

“A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring. I would value the ring well over $5 million and could be worth more than $10 million," the diamond pro said.

Jennifer also spoke on the importance of the ring's shade, revealing in her OnTheJLo newsletter: "I always say the colour green is my lucky colour.

"Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green," a loved-up Lopez wrote.

Jennifer and Ben first became engaged nearly 20 years ago
Jennifer and Ben first became engaged nearly 20 years ago. Picture: Alamy
Jennifer Lopez wearing her pink diamond ring from Ben Affleck in 2003
Jennifer Lopez wearing her pink diamond ring from Ben Affleck in 2003. Picture: Getty

JLo and Ben Affleck's first engagement ring

Ben first popped the question to the 'On The Floor' songstress way back in November of 2002 after they began dating earlier the same year.

The Gone Girl actor gave Jennifer a 6.1-carat pink diamond with an estimated value of $2.5 million – meaning his most recent proposal to Jennifer could be worth nearly a whopping $7.5 million more than the first!

The celeb couple dated for 18 months before calling it quits in 2004, the news of the breakup came just months after they postponed their wedding.

