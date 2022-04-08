Jennifer Lopez Sparks Ben Affleck Engagement Rumours With Diamond Ring

Could Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck be engaged again? Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

‘Bennifer’ fans are freaking out as Jennifer Lopez is seen sporting an alleged engagement ring amid her reunion with Ben Affleck. Could they be headed for the aisle again?

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted sporting a massive diamond ring, sparking speculation that she could be engaged to boyfriend Ben Affleck – again!

JLo, 52, and Ben, 49, sent the internet into a tailspin back in June when news reports swirled that the pair had reignited their flame after nearly 20 years since they called it quits.

'Bennifer' was a staple celeb couple of the 2000s, they dated for 18 months before they called off their wedding in 2003. It's alleged that the fiancés split due to the intense media attention that their nuptials were attracting.

Now, fans are convinced that the pair are destined for the aisle once again as Jennifer's newest piece of jewellery looks strikingly similar to an engagement ring...

Jennifer Lopez has been seen wearing a diamond on her ring finger. Picture: Alamy

The Marry Me actress was seen shopping in Los Angeles with her daughter Emme – whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony – Jennifer was photographed donning the massive rock on her ring finger in images obtained by Page Six.

The publication reports that the dazzling piece of jewellery was worn on her left hand – can anyone else hear wedding bells?

It didn't take long for the rumour mill to whirr with proposal rumours, however, both Lopez and Affleck have remained tightlipped about the status of their relationship.

The Gone Girl actor originally got down on one knee back in November 2002 – fast forward by two decades and he may have arranged yet another grand proposal for Jennifer!

JLo and Ben got back together 20 years after their split June 2021. Picture: Alamy

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were set to tie the know back in 2003. Picture: Alamy

In February, the 'On The Floor' singer spoke about the media attention surrounding her history with Ben in an interview with People Magazine. Jennifer revealed that they both felt a ‘little bit of fear’ as their romance became public.

The star had nothing but words of adoration when speaking about her rekindled love, she said: "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him.

"It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," JLo gushed.

