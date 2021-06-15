Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Confirm ‘Bennifer’ Reunion With Steamy Kiss

15 June 2021, 12:17 | Updated: 15 June 2021, 15:13

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirm with public kiss that they are back together
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirm with public kiss that they are back together. Picture: PA Images
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemingly confirmed the dating rumours as they packed on the PDA in Malibu.

It’s official – Bennifer is back!

The speculation is over, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have ‘confirmed’ their reunion nearly 20 years after their initial split.

The famous exes were first rumoured to have reignited their romance in May when they were spotted holidaying in Montana.

Ben Affleck Goes Viral On TikTok After Asking Woman On Dating App Why She Unmatched Him

The lovestruck couple can be seen sharing a PDA-packed meal in Malibu in a video obtained by this publication.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of their film, Gigli, in 2003
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of their film, Gigli, in 2003. Picture: PA Images

In the video, Ben and Jennifer can be seen getting cosy, caressing each other's faces and stealing smooches.

Bennifer were one of the ‘It’ couples of the 2000s, dating for 18 months before calling it quits in 2004.

The separation came just months after they postponed their wedding that was subject to intense media attention.

The pair met on the set of their film, Gigli, and they also co-starred in Jersey Girl – Ben even made a cameo in the iconic 'Jenny from the Block’ music video that came out in 2002.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be an item after nearly 20 years since their breakup
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be an item after nearly 20 years since their breakup. Picture: Getty

The Batman actor, 28, went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005 before divorcing in 2018 – the pair share three children together.

The Hustlers star, 51, had twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony and announced the end of her engagement to baseball player Alex Rodriguez in April.

Now the two star's have found their way back to one another and people online can't get enough – fans took to Twitter to express their excitement at the reunion.

The talented couple looked very happy during their cosy dinner display.

It feels like 2003 all over again!

