Ben Affleck Goes Viral On TikTok After Asking Woman On Dating App Why She Unmatched Him

Ben Affleck went viral after sending a video to a woman on a dating app. Picture: Nivine/JayInstagram / Getty / TikTok

By Capital FM

Ben Affleck went viral after a woman he matched with on dating app Raya shared the video he sent her.

When Ben Affleck, 48, asked a fellow Raya user why she unmatched him on the dating app, he probably wasn’t expecting his reaction to go viral.

Nivine Jay, 29, posted the TikTok after thinking his account was fake, only for him to reach out and prove he’s the real deal.

Ben Affleck asked Nivine Jay why she unmatched him. Picture: Getty

“Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram,” Nivine wrote on her video.

The clip then cuts to a selfie video of Affleck, saying: “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.”

The hilarious video has been doing the rounds online and Nivine has had to defend the Batman V Superman actor after some critics called his video “creepy.”

She told E! News: “I wasn’t making fun of him in the video. I was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny.”

Nivine, who lives in LA, is used to the limelight however, after working as a stand-up comedian, actress and model.

We can’t see her re-matching with Ben after all this though.

