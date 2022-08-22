Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Married For A Second Time: Inside The Fairytale Wedding

22 August 2022, 13:31 | Updated: 22 August 2022, 15:27

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married again!
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married again! Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had another wedding ceremony! The pair held a lavish wedding at their Georgia home following last month's nuptials.

And the Bennifer news keeps on coming! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot for a second time after they wed in Las Vegas last month.

The loved-up pair – who were an iconic 'It' couple of the 2000s – celebrated their marriage with a second lavish ceremony over the weekend.

How Much Was Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck?

Ben, 50, and Jen, 53, have had a whirlwind love story that has taken over two decades to lead them to their fairytale wedding.

The actor and pop star first dated back in 2002 before calling it quits two years later, their relationship at the time was subject to intense media attention which contributed to the cancellation of their 2003 wedding.

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in second ceremony
Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in second ceremony. Picture: Alamy

Bennifer legally married in Las Vegas on July 16 after acquiring a quick marriage license for an intimate ceremony in Sin City.

Soon after the news of the nuptials spread, the 'Jenny from the Block' singer wrote on her website: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient."

A month on from their first trip down the aisle, the couple said 'I Do' once more during a much larger affair at their very own 87-acre Georgia estate.

JLo stunned in a couture Ralph Lauren dress and Ben sported a black and white tuxedo on their second special day, in photos obtained by DailyMail.

Bennifer first began dating back in 2002
Bennifer first began dating back in 2002. Picture: Alamy
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married on their Georgia estate
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married on their Georgia estate. Picture: Alamy

It's reported that the A-listers' invited many of their celebrity circle to the lavish ceremony, with rumours swirling online that the likes of Matt Damon, George Clooney, Renee Zellweger, and Jimmy Kimmel were in attendance.

Affleck and Lopez's respective children, of course, were there to celebrate the pair finally becoming husband and wife – and they now have quite the large blended family!

Ben's three kids with his ex Jennifer Garner; Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11 and Jennifer's twins with Marc Anthony; Emme and Max, 14, were all at the extravagant event.

The newlyweds first confirmed their reunion with a steamy kiss last year before they become engaged in April 2021, they officially wed 20 years on from when they first became an item all those years ago!

