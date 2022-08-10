Sam & Cat Star Jennette McCurdy Says She Was 'Jealous' Of Co-Star Ariana Grande

10 August 2022, 17:49

Jennette spoke about her complex relationship with Ariana
Jennette spoke about her complex relationship with Ariana. Picture: Getty/Nickelodeon

By Savannah Roberts

Jennette McCurdy spoke about feeling jealous of Ariana Grande when she compares their careers since their days on 'Sam & Cat', diving into their relationship on the show in her memoir.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jennette McCurdy dished on her complex relationship with Ariana Grande in her new tell-all memoir, which is already making headlines just days after its release.

The iCarly actress didn't hold back in the book, speaking on everything about her experiences in the world of showbiz from being a child star to struggling as an adult.

Why Is Sam Not In The iCarly Reboot?

The 30-year-old wrote candidly about her days on Nickelodeon, most notably her time on the set of Sam & Cat, a crossover show where she starred alongside none other than Ariana.

"I have to turn down movies while Ariana's off whistle-toning at the Billboard Music Awards," Jennette wrote in I'm Glad My Mom Died, which came out on August 9.

Jennette spilt on her struggles on Sam & Cat
Jennette spilt on her struggles on Sam & Cat. Picture: Alamy

She aired her grievances about working on Sam & Cat, revealing that she grew enviable of her co-star as Ariana was allowed to focus on her pop career whereas Jennette had to focus on the Nickelodeon channel.

"Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box. I’m p****d about it. And I’m p****d at her. Jealous of her," she passionately wrote.

The actress went on to share that she had no choice but to turn down multiple feature films due to her commitments to the children's show, and grew resentful when the 'Thank U, Next' songstress wasn't expected to do the same.

"The week where I was told Ariana would not be here at all, and that they would write around her absence this episode by having her character be locked in a box. Are you kidding me," Jennette continued.

Jennette wrote in her memoir that she "couldn&squot;t like" Ariana
Jennette wrote in her memoir that she "couldn't like" Ariana. Picture: Getty

"If I wasn’t such a good sport to begin with, I wouldn’t be in this predicament in the first place," she wrote in the memoir, airing it all out, "I wouldn’t be on this sh***y show saying these sh***y lines on this sh***y set with this sh***y hairstyle."

Jennette confessed that she "couldn't like her" following the favouritism on set, admitting that: "Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she robbed me of having that experience myself."

The former actor candidly confessed that she can't help but "make the mistake of comparing my career to Ariana's" since their days on the children's network.

Ariana and Jennette co-starred on Sam & Cat
Ariana and Jennette co-starred on Sam & Cat. Picture: Nickelodeon

Grande and McCurdy both hailed from the same channel as they found fame on their respective shows iCarly and Victorious.

Their characters from each sitcom joined forces for Sam & Cat in 2013, which ran for one season before being cancelled the following year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Rita Ora has been linked to A$AP Rocky and Travis Barker

Rita Ora's Complete Dating History - From Taika Waititi to A$AP Rocky

Kim Kardashian is the richest family member with her billionaire net worth

Kim Kardashian's Net Worth: Inside Her Mega Billionaire Status

Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her relationship with Hunter Ecimovic

Millie Bobby Brown Discusses ‘Unhealthy Situation’ With TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a glimpse inside her new wardrobe transformation

Molly-Mae Hague Shares First Look At Complete Wardrobe Transformation At £4Million Home

Taylor Swift addresses the 'Shake It Off' lawsuit

Taylor Swift Responds To Copyright Claim: "Shake It Off Was Written Entirely By Me"

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star