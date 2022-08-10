Sam & Cat Star Jennette McCurdy Says She Was 'Jealous' Of Co-Star Ariana Grande

Jennette spoke about her complex relationship with Ariana. Picture: Getty/Nickelodeon

By Savannah Roberts

Jennette McCurdy spoke about feeling jealous of Ariana Grande when she compares their careers since their days on 'Sam & Cat', diving into their relationship on the show in her memoir.

Jennette McCurdy dished on her complex relationship with Ariana Grande in her new tell-all memoir, which is already making headlines just days after its release.

The iCarly actress didn't hold back in the book, speaking on everything about her experiences in the world of showbiz from being a child star to struggling as an adult.

The 30-year-old wrote candidly about her days on Nickelodeon, most notably her time on the set of Sam & Cat, a crossover show where she starred alongside none other than Ariana.

"I have to turn down movies while Ariana's off whistle-toning at the Billboard Music Awards," Jennette wrote in I'm Glad My Mom Died, which came out on August 9.

Jennette spilt on her struggles on Sam & Cat. Picture: Alamy

She aired her grievances about working on Sam & Cat, revealing that she grew enviable of her co-star as Ariana was allowed to focus on her pop career whereas Jennette had to focus on the Nickelodeon channel.

"Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box. I’m p****d about it. And I’m p****d at her. Jealous of her," she passionately wrote.

The actress went on to share that she had no choice but to turn down multiple feature films due to her commitments to the children's show, and grew resentful when the 'Thank U, Next' songstress wasn't expected to do the same.

"The week where I was told Ariana would not be here at all, and that they would write around her absence this episode by having her character be locked in a box. Are you kidding me," Jennette continued.

Jennette wrote in her memoir that she "couldn't like" Ariana. Picture: Getty

"If I wasn’t such a good sport to begin with, I wouldn’t be in this predicament in the first place," she wrote in the memoir, airing it all out, "I wouldn’t be on this sh***y show saying these sh***y lines on this sh***y set with this sh***y hairstyle."

Jennette confessed that she "couldn't like her" following the favouritism on set, admitting that: "Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she robbed me of having that experience myself."

The former actor candidly confessed that she can't help but "make the mistake of comparing my career to Ariana's" since their days on the children's network.

Ariana and Jennette co-starred on Sam & Cat. Picture: Nickelodeon

Grande and McCurdy both hailed from the same channel as they found fame on their respective shows iCarly and Victorious.

Their characters from each sitcom joined forces for Sam & Cat in 2013, which ran for one season before being cancelled the following year.

