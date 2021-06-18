Why Is Sam Not In The iCarly Reboot?

Sam doesn't appear in the new iCarly episodes. Picture: Getty

iCarly is making a long-awaited comeback, but fans want to know why her bestie Sam isn’t in the reboot.

iCarly’s reboot is finally streaming on Paramount Plus, with a return of Miranda Cosgrove as Carly herself and Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson.

But fans are wondering where Sam Puckett is after Jennette McCurdy played Carly's bestie from 2007 to 2012.

Luckily, Carly and Freddie explained Sam’s absence in the first episode.

Jennette McCurdy played Sam in iCarly. Picture: Getty

In a general conversation about how they wanted to start making vlogs again, Carly says: “I need Sam, but she’s off following her bliss with that biker gang. The Obliterators. Hope she’s okay.”

Freddie responds: “It’s Sam. I hope they’re okay.”

Why is Sam not in the iCarly reboot?

While Carly and her cast members explained Sam’s on-screen absence, there’s of course a reason actress Jennette didn’t return to the show.

In March Jennette revealed she had quit the entertainment industry completely, saying she was “ashamed” of some of the characters she played in the past.

She said on her podcast Empty Inside: “I quit a few years ago because I initially didn't want to do it.”

iCarly aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012. Picture: Getty

The iCarly cast explained Sam's absence in the reboot. Picture: Miranda Cosgrove/Instagram

Jennette also explained that as she took on roles as a youngster, by age 10, she’d become “the main financial support for my family.”

And when her mum passed away it changed her plans for the future.

After iCarly she went on to star in Sam & Cat, a spin-off with her character and Ariana Grande, who played Cat Valentine.

She continued: “I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past. I resent my career in a lot of ways.

“I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed.”

Meanwhile, Miranda has promised Sam will continue to be referenced through the iCarly reboot “a little bit.”

