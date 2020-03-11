Jenna Dewan Gives Birth To Baby Boy Two Years After Divorce From Channing Tatum

Jenna has given birth to a gorgeous baby boy.

Jenna Dewan has given birth to a baby boy.

Jenna Dewan has welcomed her second child, a son named Callum, with her fiancé Steve Kazee.

The actress announced the news on Instagram and revealed he was born on March 6th.

The post read: “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Jenna’s fiancé also shared a sweet black and white image on social media, which he captioned: “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child.”

Jenna gave birth to her first child, Everly, back in 2013, who she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

The pair were married for 9 years but announced they had split in a shock joint statement in April 2018.

It read: “Hey world! So…We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

“We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna. [sic]"

Although Jenna is very happy with her new man, she has recently opened up about how devastating she found her divorce from Channing.

“I was just gutted. It was so difficult for me,” she said. “It was the loss of an idealistic future for myself and my life. What does that now look like for me? Where do I begin? I met him when I was 24, I didn’t know life without Chan.”

Channing has since moved on with singer Jessi J and the pair often share adorable snaps and videos of each other on social media.

We’re glad they’re both happy!

