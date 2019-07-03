Jessie J Shares Adorable PDA Pictures With Boyfriend, Channing Tatum

Jessie J shared a photo of her and Channing Tatum to her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Jessie J shared cute snaps of her and Channing Tatum to her 8.2m Instagram followers, as the couple enjoyed a date night in a restaurant.

Jessie J uploaded several photos to her Instagram Story of her date-night with Magic Mike actor, Channing Tatum.

During the 'Bang Bang' singer's date at a restaurant with Channing, Jessie J - whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish - shared three photos of the pair looking snug.

In one, Jessie appears to be licking Channing's face, while in the other two, the pair pose and smile for the camera. Later, she shared other clips to her Story, asking her make-up artist to "give [her] an eyebrow".

The couple went public with their relationship at the end of 2018, after Channing Tatum split from his wife, Jenna Dewan in April. The pair wrote a statement, saying they allowed "love to take them on different paths". The pair remained on good terms, however, as he wished her a happy Mother's Day just a month after the announcement.

Jessie J shared three photos of her boyfriend, Channing Tatum. Picture: Instagram

In October 2018, rumours first began that Jessie J was dating the actor, after a source told E!, "Jenna knew that Channing was dating and it wasn't a surprise. A friend had told her what was going on."

Jessie J is soon set to tour Europe, as the 'Price Tag' star took to Instagram to share a video of her in concert, and wrote "Singing live on stage, performing with my band is why I do this."