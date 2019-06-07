Jessie J Hopes To Start A Family With Channing Tatum Despite Fertility Struggle

Jessie J is hoping for a "miracle" after revealing fertility struggles. Picture: Instagram

Jessie J is hoping for a “miracle” after being told she wouldn’t be able to conceive a baby naturally.

Singer Jessie J has revealed that she hopes that she can start a family with actor boyfriend Channing Tatum. The 31-year-old has been dating the Magic Mike star since last year and is now hoping for a “miracle” after being told she would not be able to have a baby naturally.

The star has since admitted that joining as a judge on The Voice Kids alongside Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Will.I.Am has left her feeling “broody”.

Speaking to The Mirror, Jessie opened up that she’s hopeful for the future saying: “I still believe in miracles and as women know, it sometimes doesn’t just happen, it’s a process.”

The British singer previously revealed her struggles on stage at the Royal Albert Hall in November last year. She told the audience: "I was told four years ago that I can’t ever have children.”

"I don’t tell you guys for sympathy because I’m one of millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this.”

"It can’t be something that defines us but I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard.”

"So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song."

The actor wrote a heartfelt tribute about his beau saying: “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

Channing announced the split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan last year in a shock social media statement. However, it seems he’s not the only one who’s moved on as Jenna is now coupled with Steve Kazee.

