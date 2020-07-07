James Charles New House: Makeup Guru Is Building A Beauty Studio Inside His New Home

James Charles is renovating the house he bought last year. Picture: James Charles/Instagram

James Charles has bought his first ever house, after renting for years while growing his beauty blogging following and makeup empire.

YouTube vlogger and makeup guru James Charles recently revealed he has purchased his first house, giving a sneak peek at some parts of the home on Instagram after he moved in in June.

After moving in his belongings James shared on social media how excited he is to be making the big move, after renting for years.

The 21-year-old bought the new pad a year ago, and has been renovating it ever since.

James Charles has purchased his first home. Picture: James Charles/Instagram

James Charles is building a makeup studio at his home. Picture: James Charles/Instagram

Alongside a photo of himself in the empty removal van, James wrote on Instagram: “Surprise! I’ve been keeping this secret from you guys for so long! after renting for the past few years, I officially bought my first home almost a year ago and have been renovating it ever since!

“It’s been such a huge journey but today is moving day and I can’t WAIT to show you guys the new sister headquarters soon, this wouldn’t be possible without you!!”

James has been sharing sneak-peeks at his new living space ever since he moved in, but told fans they’ll have to wait until renovations are complete for a full house tour video.

In the meantime, he is having an entire makeup studio built inside his home, with one huge room filled with lights, monitors, and a spotlight for all of his YouTube videos and tutorials.

James Charles gave a sneak-peek at the new makeup studio in his house. Picture: James Charles/Instagram

James Charles' new house has a swimming pool. Picture: James Charles/Instagram

He also has a huge swimming pool in the garden, and a massive balcony overlooking the gorgeous view.

Unfortunately fans will have to wait until mid-august for the full house tour video, as James eagerly awaits the completion of his incredible new studio.

The fresh start comes after fellow blogger and ex best pal Tati Westbrook issued a public apology to James following their 2019 internet feud.

James addressed Tati’s 40-minute apology by briefly holding off from posting any new content and thanking fans for their support.

