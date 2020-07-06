James Charles Breaks Silence Following Tati Westbrook Apology

James Charles addresses Tati Westbrook apology video. Picture: Instagram @jamescharles/ YouTube Tati Westbrook

James Charles has finally addressed Tati Westbrook's 40 minute YouTube apology video and fans have been dying to see what the make-up Vlogger has to say about what happened.

James Charles has broken his silence over fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook's tearful 40 minute apology video for her 2019 exposé that saw him get 'cancelled' and lose millions of subscribers.

James, 21, tweeted a message out to his fans, who he famously refers to as his 'sisters', about what happened saying:

"Morning Sisters! There won’t be a new video today. Thank you for allowing me to take some time this week, the love and support you are sending has been helping more than you know."

The Vlogger, who has 19 million subscribers, usually posts weekly videos of his tutorials, games and whatever beauty based content, but has taken a week off after the fresh wave of drama.

James Charles breaks silence over Tati Westbrook apology video. Picture: Twitter @jamescharles

His tweet comes after Tati Westbrook's forty minute apology video titled Breaking My Silence... a year after her initial dragging of her former BFF, in which she insisted all the accusations she'd made against James were a result of being fed 'poisonous lies' by fellow YouTubers Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson.

The most serious accusations she apologised for were about sexual harassment with him even being labelled a 'danger to society' by Jeffree Star.

On those, Tati said: "Believing those lies and letting myself be gaslit into making that video is one of the biggest regrets of my life."

"The information they were giving me was terrifying. I was told there were a lot of victims that were going to come forward."

Shane Dawson freaking over Tati’s new video on IG Live pic.twitter.com/k1fC5KTzpT — ingrid (@weathxrgirl) June 30, 2020

Tati had alluded to the fact she and James had made a truce- but it seems the drama isn't over, as Shane Dawson took to Instagram live whilst listening to Tati's apology, and branded her a 'liar' and 'manipulative'.

He's also garnered plenty of criticism and being 'cancelled' for undermining her talking about surviving sexual assault.

