Jade Thirlwall Was 'Pied' By Lewis Capaldi After She Slid Into His DMs

31 December 2020, 11:33

Jade Thirlwall was pied by Lewis Capaldi
Jade Thirlwall was pied by Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Getty

Jade Thirlwall was ‘pied’ by ballad hitmaker Lewis Capaldi when she slid into his DMs.

If you’ve every been ghosted by anyone, Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix’s story about being pied off by one of the most emotional songwriters of this generation will definitely make you feel better.

Jesy Nelson Was In 'About A Boy' And Actual 'Harry Potter' Before Little Mix

During her chat with Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date, Jade revealed how she went through a phase of sliding into guys’ DMs, only to be completely blanked.

Jade Thirlwall asked Lewis Capaldi if he'd like to go to karaoke with her
Jade Thirlwall asked Lewis Capaldi if he'd like to go to karaoke with her. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

She sheepishly confessed: “I went through a phase of trying to slide into a lot of DMs and I didn’t realise the amount of pie a person could receive.

“I do love pie, but not in a sort of romantic way.

“I DM’d Lewis Capaldi once asking if he wanted to go to karaoke with us and he just didn’t reply.”

We don’t want to rub salt in the wound but Lewis seems to be an avid karaoke fan.

In February he was seen belting out 1D songs with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan at a Grammys after party in February.

Amelia also revealed she has received a reply from Lewis before, leaving Jade shocked.

Jade Thirlwall is dating Jordan Stephens
Jade Thirlwall is dating Jordan Stephens. Picture: Getty

However, Jade is now more loved-up than ever with Rizzle Kicks star boyfriend Jordan Stephens.

She even made an x-rated joke about “his trumpet” after Amelia asked if she “gets down with the trumpets”.

The ‘Sweet Melodies’ songstress also admitted she hasn’t “known true love until now,” awh!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music And Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards teased a new project called Disora with fans

What Is Disora? Perrie Edwards Teases New Solo Project In 2021

Harry Styles has made friendly connections with a lot of stars

Harry Styles Celebrity Friends: Inside His Inner Showbiz Circle

Test your Disney Channel 00s knowledge

QUIZ: Only Noughties Disney Channel Kids Will Ace This Test

Would You Rather? Ariana Grande Edition

Would You Rather? Ariana Grande Edition

Ariana Grande

Lizzo shared a never-before-seen picture of Harry Styles

Lizzo’s Never-Before-Seen Picture With Harry Styles Is Sending Fans

Boris Johnson confirmed some schools will have to stay shut a little longer in January

Coronavirus: The Areas Which Will See Primary School Closures

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball