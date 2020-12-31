Jade Thirlwall Was 'Pied' By Lewis Capaldi After She Slid Into His DMs

Jade Thirlwall was pied by Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Getty

Jade Thirlwall was ‘pied’ by ballad hitmaker Lewis Capaldi when she slid into his DMs.

If you’ve every been ghosted by anyone, Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix’s story about being pied off by one of the most emotional songwriters of this generation will definitely make you feel better.

During her chat with Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date, Jade revealed how she went through a phase of sliding into guys’ DMs, only to be completely blanked.

Jade Thirlwall asked Lewis Capaldi if he'd like to go to karaoke with her. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

She sheepishly confessed: “I went through a phase of trying to slide into a lot of DMs and I didn’t realise the amount of pie a person could receive.

“I do love pie, but not in a sort of romantic way.

“I DM’d Lewis Capaldi once asking if he wanted to go to karaoke with us and he just didn’t reply.”

We don’t want to rub salt in the wound but Lewis seems to be an avid karaoke fan.

In February he was seen belting out 1D songs with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan at a Grammys after party in February.

Amelia also revealed she has received a reply from Lewis before, leaving Jade shocked.

Jade Thirlwall is dating Jordan Stephens. Picture: Getty

However, Jade is now more loved-up than ever with Rizzle Kicks star boyfriend Jordan Stephens.

She even made an x-rated joke about “his trumpet” after Amelia asked if she “gets down with the trumpets”.

The ‘Sweet Melodies’ songstress also admitted she hasn’t “known true love until now,” awh!

